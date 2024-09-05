Strengthening the signal: How Converge is navigating through growing pains

Open Extended Reactions

The connection has intermittent at times for the Converge FiberXers as they experience the highs and lows in the first round of the 2024 PBA Governors' Cup group stage.

Following a disappointing 48th PBA season, Converge secured the first overall pick in former De La Salle University and Gilas Pilipinas standout Justine Baltazar. The team underwent a leadership overhaul, appointing Franco Atienza as head coach and adding Charles Tiu and Rajko Toroman to their coaching brain trust. Along with these changes, Converge stocked its roster with young players. It was a fresh start.

While the talent hasn't been lacking, the experience and know-how to become a true contender is still taking time to develop after a 2-3 start in the Governors' Cup. Their potential has been evident, but so have been the gaps they need to address.

It was right for Converge to bring in a battle-scarred import in 35-year old Scotty Hopson to help quicken the maturity process. He started his campaign with a rousing debut and a stat line of 46 points -- including a perfect 3-3 shooting from 4 -- in their big win over Terrafirma. It was a statement game for Hopson, but also a revelation as locals Alec Stockton, Deschon Winston, and Justin Arana made ample contributions.

"Scoring for each player will get easier if they defend well," Converge head coach Franco Atienza said after their first win. "It's going to take a team effort to do it every game. We hope that Scotty [Hopson] can be our leader and inspiration on the court."

In their first game, Converge's emphasis on playing at a faster pace was clear. According to InStat, this trend continued over four tracked games, with 22.3% of their possessions in transition and converting 1.16 points per possession. One of the standout players in the open court has been Stockton, who has averaged 1.6 points per possession in transition.

The next two games followed a similar pattern, with Converge trailing for most of the game. However, they ended in contrasting ways: Magnolia maintained their lead, while Converge pulled off an impressive comeback win against defending champions TNT.

A considerably rough game, as both Converge and TNT only shot just 41.7% and 38.6% from the field, respectively. But the team's fightback displayed how a solid team can grind out a win. Leading the charge were the veterans of Converge, who stepped up and showed the way when it mattered most.

Veteran Alex Cabagnot should be to help hasten Converge's maturity process. PBA Media Bureau

After initially struggling to balance defending Rondae Hollis-Jefferson and contributing offensively, Hopson's veteran savvy shone through. It culminated in a historic go-ahead four-point play that sealed the comeback. Another key contributor was Alex Cabagnot, who delivered 10 points, five rebounds, and two assists, highlighted by a crucial and-1 play in crunch time.

An interesting stat from that game is that Cabagnot played in every 5-man lineup that had a positive net plus-minus, per InStat. Beyond Cabagnot's box score output for this game, the guidance he can provide to Converge's youth should be vital to their growth.

"Having Alex [Cabagnot] is a luxury for us, especially our lineup is predominantly young guys. It helps us shorten the learning curve for them with his veteran leadership on the floor," Atienza mentioned.

Converge's performances certainly sent a message to their fellow Group A teams that they're a different squad now. And NorthPort and Meralco got the memo and gave the business to Converge, sending them back to reality.

Two consecutive losses with an average margin of 27 points came by the team's way while allowing 125.5 points to the opposition. It did not help that Arvin Tolentino had a career game and Meralco's reserves performed well, which made it hard for Converge on the defensive end.

For the time being, Converge has a 2-3 record, tied for the fourth spot. They rank eighth in net rating at minus-2.5 through the first round. All is definitely not lost, as Converge is in the thick of things in a tight race in Group A.

There are plenty of bright spots for Converge, especially with their emerging future cornerstone pieces. Justin Arana has been the team's top local scorer, averaging 13 points per game on an efficient 55.4% true shooting. While Stockton's scoring has slowed in the first five games, dropping to 12.8 points per game (down from 20 in the Philippine Cup) on a lower efficiency of 52.2% TS (compared to 60.9% last season). Winston's lethal midrange game has also translated well to the pro ranks, averaging 10.4 points per game, making him the team's third-leading local scorer.

On the other hand, Converge needs some fine-tuning on both ends of the floor to elevate their game. Currently ranked ninth in assists, improving ball movement could help generate better offensive opportunities. Defensively, consistency is key, as their recent efforts won't cut it if they become the norm. With a defensive rating of 98.4 (below the league average of 96.6), tightening up on defense will be essential for stacking up wins.

While it's a tall order for such a young squad to become an elite two-way team immediately, Converge needs to establish a clear identity. Whether it's through fast-paced offense, gritty defense, or a balanced approach, finding their style of play will be crucial in their development.