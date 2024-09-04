Rain or Shine is reaping the rewards of Yeng Guiao's vision

Open Extended Reactions

The Rain or Shine Elasto Painters have splashed the canvas of the 2024 PBA Governors' Cup with bold strokes of red and blue and an unbeaten slate after four games.

A breakthrough semifinals appearance by Rain or Shine signified the start of the vision head coach Yeng Guiao had when he returned to the team. It's certainly a daunting task for an independent team to contend in the current PBA context, but the goal is starting to get clearer after an undefeated run to start this conference.

Rain or Shine's foundation has been built through the draft. And for the gaming geeks out there, it's no surprise that many of their players boast ratings above 80 in 2K -- a testament to their growing potential as a team.

That's the theme of their play in the conference so far -- different players showing up in different circumstances. Guiao has empowered his team to play freely -- allowing players to adapt and thrive in their own ways.

In Rain or Shine's first two games, rookies Caelan Tiongson and Felix Lemetti introduced themselves and were the shining stars that led them to victories. Tiongson scored 15 points and grabbed five rebounds on 50% field goal shooting against Blackwater -- even after being sick for this game. Meanwhile, Lemetti delivered timely baskets in the fourth quarter to put up 13 points in Rain or Shine's tightly contested 73-64 win over Ginebra.

"We took a gamble on Felix [Lemetti], but he has really impressed the coaching staff in our first practices. For Caelan [Tiongson], the only apprehension was he didn't play for two years, but we already know what he can do. Both of them will just get better through familiarity with the team," Guiao said of the two rookies.

According to InStat, in three games tracked, Lemetti's efficiency stands out in catch and shoots (1.25 points per possession), hand-offs (1.33 points per possession), and transition opportunities (1.43 points per possession). While Tiongson still has room to improve, he's shown promise in the areas where he's most active: catch-and-shoot (0.8 PPP) and transition (0.78 PPP).

Transition has been the key for Rain or Shine's success. As per InStat, they have the best mark in scoring in early offense and fastbreak possessions in the PBA with 1.08 PPP and 32.7 points per game. Don't get it twisted though, Rain or Shine do play in a run and gun style. Their play is fueled by their defensive stops; which then paves the way for them to attack without a set defense.

This is how Jhonard Clarito made his presence felt in Rain or Shine's win against NLEX. Beyond his perfect shooting from the field, Clarito's tenacious defense was crucial in stifling NLEX's hot start, as he recorded five steals that sparked multiple transition attacks. Known for his relentless effort on the court, it's no surprise the 17th overall pick of the 2022 PBA Draft is Rain or Shine's third-best offensive rebounder -- which earned him a new nickname from his own head coach.

"Michael Jhonard na tawag namin sa kan'ya. Ang sipag mag-practice, kaya nagbubunga 'yung pagtyatyaga niya sa mismong laro," Guiao added.

Speaking of crashing the boards, Rain or Shine arguably has the best rebounder of the league (21 rebounds per game) in import Aaron Fuller. Fuller not only grabs missed shots but also converts them into putbacks at a rate of 1.48 points per possession, according to InStat. While he may not be the type of import you'd design plays around, you can count on him to excel in his role and leverage his strong understanding of Rain or Shine's system.

With a strong start in the Governors' Cup, Rain or Shine has positioned itself as a formidable contender ready to challenge the league's top teams. While there may not be a clear-cut standout player, the team has a wealth of options to deploy against opponents.

"It's certainly an upgrade from our lineup in the All-Filipino [conference], and we made the semis last time, so I think we can give the strong teams a run for their money," Guiao mentioned about Rain or Shine's current roster.

A roster that features promising draft picks from 2021 (Santillan, Asistio, and Caracut), 2022 (Mamuyac, Ildefonso, and Clarito), 2023 (Villegas, Datu, and Nocum), and 2024 (Tiongson and Lemetti), complemented by seasoned veterans Beau Belga and Gabe Norwood, expect them to have guidance and be able to have a longer championship window because of their youth.

Rain or Shine's advantage lies in the camaraderie among its homegrown talents, some of them considerably nobodies before entering pro who are eager to prove their worth and compete fiercely in the PBA.