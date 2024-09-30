Open Extended Reactions

Converge may have just saved their 2024 PBA Governors' Cup campaign by staging a big comeback over the San Miguel Beermen. Ginebra, on the other hand, completed the three-game sweep and proved to be an insurmountable challenge for Meralco once again. The other side of the bracket remains tense, with Rain or Shine and TNT holding the upper hand, but both Magnolia and NLEX refusing to back down without a fight.

Let's look at the remaining matchups and see if the teams holding the advantage can maintain their momentum to close out the series.

Converge mounts a massive rally to beat San Miguel

San Miguel appeared to be cruising late into the third quarter with a commanding 27-point lead. But as they eased up, Converge pounced and launched a comeback that flipped the game on its head. They erupted with a 48-25 fourth quarter and pulled off a stunning victory from the jaws of defeat.

Alec Stockton, nearly ejected in the first quarter due to a rescinded flagrant foul, led the charge with 20 points, seven rebounds, and eight assists. His biggest moment came with a clutch fadeaway game-winner that sealed the upset. Big man Justin Arana added a solid double-double of 23 points and 11 rebounds, while stretch big Bryan Santos chipped in 15 points, hitting five triples. Converge's remarkable comeback keeps their season alive and forces San Miguel to regroup.

For San Miguel, this loss should be a wake-up call. Their locals shot just 24-54 (37.5%) from the field -- a disappointing output for such a talented roster.

Rain or Shine edges out Magnolia in tight battle

The game needed an extra five minutes to settle this battle of attrition, with Rain or Shine ultimately prevailing. Up 98-94 with ten seconds left in regulation, Rain or Shine chose not to foul, allowing Magnolia's Zavier Lucero to sink a 4-point shot to force overtime. But even with their lack of playoff experience as a group, Rain or Shine passed the test in this gritty, grind-it-out match. They showed poise as Magnolia mounted a furious rally and moved within one win of advancing to the semifinals.

Despite tearing a cornea in the previous game, a determined Aaron Fuller suited up for Rain or Shine and delivered a 29-point, 11-rebound performance. Jhonard Clarito, Rain or Shine's top local, was equally impressive, contributing 18 points, eight rebounds, three assists, and taking on the tough assignment of defending Magnolia's import all game.

For Magnolia, not all hope is lost. With Jabari Bird now in the fold and star sophomore Zavier Lucero stepping up with 24 points and nine rebounds, they remain a formidable threat. The next game promises to be a clash of styles -- can Rain or Shine push the tempo and apply pressure in transition, or will Magnolia's continued calculated approach carry them to victory?

Ginebra comes from behind to complete sweep of Meralco

Meralco could not avoid the sweep despite Allen Durham's brilliant showing of 38 points and 13 rebounds. PBA Media Bureau

Who would have imagined that the playoff showdown between rivals Meralco and Ginebra would end in a sweep? Fueled by yet another fourth-quarter takeover from Justin Brownlee, Ginebra overcame a seven-point deficit in the third quarter and sailed into the next stage of the conference with style.

Brownlee knocked down two pivotal 4-pointers in the fourth, sparking a run that propelled him to 23 points with an impressive 77.3 TS%. However, what truly set Game 3 apart was Ginebra's starting local unit and the electrifying sixth man, RJ Abarrientos. The group combined for a staggering 88 points and shot 40% from beyond the arc (8-20).

Meralco put forth their strongest effort of the series, leveraging their big man advantage to dominate the paint by 14 points (52-38). Allen Durham delivered his best performance of the conference with 38 points and 13 rebounds, shooting 53.8% from the field. Yet, once again, they ran into a brick wall named Brownlee, leaving them with a disheartening 0-5 playoff record against Ginebra in the Governors' Cup.

TNT's hot shooting propels them to Game 3 win

TNT came out on fire, hitting 11 of their 15 3-point attempts in the first half to build a commanding 61-40 halftime lead, They never looked back and cruised to victory. Calvin Oftana broke free from his shooting slump and contributed 18 points on an impressive 72.3% true shooting percentage (TS%). Glenn Khobuntin also played a key role in complementing TNT's stars, scoring 17 points with a perfect 5-for-5 from beyond the arc.

After being a mediocre offensive team during the eliminations and a disappointing Game 2, this win could serve as a blueprint for TNT to defend their crown. By easing the scoring burden on Rondae Hollis-Jefferson, they may have found a path to success.

On the other hand, it became tough for NLEX to climb back - especially with DeQuan Jones only scoring 16 points. Robert Bolick's scoring still has not reached his eliminations averages despite a double-double showing of 12 points and 10 assists. The team has yet to find a consistent third scorer, but head coach Jong Uichico hopes that Robbie Herndon's 17 points and 55.6% shooting from 3-point country can be replicated as they look to extend the series into a rubber match.