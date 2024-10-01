Governors' Cup quarterfinals: TNT books semifinals seat

Open Extended Reactions

Today's set of Game 4 games delivered two lopsided outcomes: Magnolia extended their series by forcing a do-or-die match against Rain or Shine on Saturday, while TNT secured their place in the semifinals by eliminating NLEX. Let's check out how these games went wayward early, setting the tone for their dominant victories.

TNT's humming offense pummels NLEX

After putting up 109 points in Game 3, TNT turned it up a notch and exploded for 125 points to overwhelm NLEX and close out the series. Shooting a remarkable 57.5% from the field and earning a commanding 42-21 edge in free throw attempts, TNT was in full control wire-to-wire in this game. Rondae Hollis-Jefferson delivered his usual brilliance, posting 35 points, 11 rebounds, and three assists on 60% shooting. Rey Nambatac also remained a steady contributor, adding 19 points on an impressive 73.7% true shooting percentage (TS%).

TNT dominated early, building a 66-46 lead by halftime -- a deficit NLEX couldn't overcome. As they await their next opponent, TNT can take pride in their recent offensive surge, especially considering they weren't among the top offensive teams during the eliminations. Still, head coach Chot Reyes recognizes room for improvement if TNT hopes to defend their Governors' Cup title successfully.

"Just looking at the stats [in the series], we had two games of high turnovers so that's a thing we need to look at. We also got to improve our free throw percentage, especially moving to the semifinals," Reyes said.

Magnolia's big second quarter forces Game 5

Magnolia delivered a dominant performance, handing Rain or Shine another blowout defeat to even the series at 2-2. From the opening tip, Magnolia locked in on both ends of the floor, especially in the second quarter, where they outscored Rain or Shine 36-18 to break the game wide open. Paul Lee snapped out of his scoring slump with a 25-point outburst, including 3-of-4 shooting from beyond the 4-point line. Jabari Bird was equally impressive, leading the team with 30 points on a sharp 68.3 TS%. Contributions from Jerrick Ahanmisi, Ian Sangalang, and Mark Barroca, who all scored in double figures, rounded out Magnolia's well-balanced attack.

For Rain or Shine, adjustments are crucial. They need to find ways to counter Magnolia's aggressive defensive schemes in ball screen actions to avoid being predictable. Their outside shooting remains a glaring issue, with just 15.6% made from beyond the arc on 32 attempts. Tightening up on defense is also key, as they've allowed Magnolia to score over 120 points in two games this series.

All eyes are now on the thrilling winner-takes-all Game 5, where both squads must rise to the challenge to keep their season alive.