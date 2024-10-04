Stephen A. Smith explains why he isn't sure that LeBron James has enough left to propel the Lakers to title relevance this season. (1:50)

PALM DESERT, Calif. -- LeBron James and Anthony Davis did not play in the Los Angeles Lakers' preseason opener Friday night, a 124-107 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Both players were held out for rest but are expected to play in L.A.'s second game Sunday at Acrisure Arena against the Phoenix Suns.

Jaxson Hayes and Max Christie started in their place against Minnesota.

James and Davis are coming off busy summers crossing the globe with Team USA, culminating with winning the gold medal at the Paris Olympics.

James' son, Lakers rookie Bronny James, did see his first preseason action Friday, scoring 2 points on 1-of-6 shooting in 16 minutes.

"Of course, there are nerves," Bronny said after shootaround Friday morning. "Comes with everything. But I'm just excited to go out there and learn and learn from the people playing in front of me. And if I get a chance to showcase my game, then I'm going to do that to the best of my ability."

Bronny said he was prepared to hear feedback from his dad from the bench if he gets into the game, much the same way LeBron would sit courtside during Bronny's high school, AAU and college games so the pair could have a running dialogue.

"Pretty much the same thing but now we're teammates," Bronny said. "So, it's going to be more in-depth talk about the game and stuff like that. So yeah, I'm ready for it."