Legendary quarterback Aaron Rodgers is on the verge of another career milestone.

Rodgers is 96 yards shy of becoming the ninth player in NFL history to pass for 60,000 yards. He could enter the elite fraternity Sunday in London, when the New York Jets face the Minnesota Vikings at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium (9:30 a.m. ET, NFL Network). He would join Tom Brady, Drew Brees, Peyton Manning, Brett Favre, Ben Roethlisberger, Philip Rivers, Matt Ryan and Dan Marino.

It's another full-circle moment for Rodgers, who, in his years as a young backup, watched in the background as Favre set records and made history for the Green Bay Packers. Rodgers recalled how Favre downplayed the moments, telling the media the milestones just meant he'd been around for a long time. Rodgers always believed Favre was selling himself short.

"But when I'm in the position now, that's what it feels like," Rodgers said. "It feels like I've been playing a long time, and, naturally, this would be part of the process. But I'm thankful to be playing still, now that there are milestones like this to hit."

Rodgers passed for 59,055 yards over 18 seasons with the Packers, reaching the 10,000, 20,000, 30,000, 40,000 and 50,000 plateaus in 2010, 2012, 2015, 2018 and 2020.

Rodgers, in an interview with ESPN, couldn't recall the five milestone plays. After all, three of the completions (to Andrew Quarless, Eddie Lacy and Marquez Valdes-Scantling) were relatively nondescript plays. Two were long touchdown passes (to Jordy Nelson and Robert Tonyan).

Rodgers recalled the Tonyan touchdown -- his 50,000-yard play -- in vivid detail, breaking down the call, the pass coverage and how he begged the coaches to run that play because he missed an open receiver on the same play earlier in the game.

Rodgers is known for his computer-like recall. He has run nearly 12,000 plays in his career, including the postseason, and it's remarkable that he can punch up old plays as if they're on a flash drive. On the Tonyan touchdown, for instance, he remembered how he was able to flip his hips while rolling to his left.

"I'm thankful for all the guys that caught passes from me, for all the guys that blocked for me," Rodgers said. "I couldn't name them all, but give me a little time."

The five pass catchers, contacted by ESPN, were fuzzy on some of the details. In fact, none of them knew their reception was a milestone until informed by reporters. What they do know is that it was special to catch passes from a future Hall of Famer.

Here's a look at Rodgers' road to 60,000, including the players who made the milestone receptions and how their careers were impacted by the four-time MVP.

New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers has passed for 849 yards through four games this season. He is 96 yards shy of 60,000 for his career. Seth Wenig/AP

10,000 yards: A 9-yard pass to Andrew Quarless

Date: Oct. 10, 2010, at Washington

The play: Quarless, who was a rookie tight end, made the catch while falling, and it was just his third career catch. It was the first play of a two-minute drive, as the Packers attempted to score a potential game-winning field goal late in the fourth quarter. (They would miss the field goal and lose in overtime 19-16.)

Quarless' recollection: He has a souvenir from the game -- a Rodgers-autographed ball, commemorating his first NFL catch. Quarless was a grinder (89 catches in his five-year career), so he appreciates the special moments. He called it a "big blessing" to be the player to catch Rodgers' 10,000-yard pass. He said it took some time to adjust to Rodgers' exacting style, but he's forever grateful he had a chance to play with him.

"He was a great leader for me," Quarless said. "Once I got to really understand him as a player, it's kind of like a billionaire. Once you get to a certain level of greatness, they're going to demand that from everybody else. ... Once you get on the same page with him and you see what he's seeing, that's when you know you're really clicking.

"I see over the years people talk bad about him, but I didn't have that experience. I had only positive experiences, and it was a blessing for me to be a part of his journey."

Quarless' impact: In 36 games with Rodgers, the duo connected for 634 passing yards -- which ranks 21st on passes from Rodgers. Quarless caught 58 passes from Rodgers (23rd) and four touchdown receptions, which is tied for 22nd.

20,000 yards: A 61-yard touchdown pass to Jordy Nelson

Date: Nov. 25, 2012, at New York Giants

The play: This play was one of 65 touchdown connections between Rodgers and Nelson, who beat the defender with a double move. It was the Packers' only touchdown in a 38-10 loss.

Nelson's recollection: Nelson said "this is the first time I even knew" that reception was part of a milestone. But, yes, he recalled the details. He, too, remembers the touchdowns.

"It's the same play-action, full protection that we always ran on that post," said Nelson, who retired after the 2018 season. "This one was supposed to be an out-and-up, and I believe Corey Webster was the DB, and he was in press-man, so we would turn that out-and-up into a stutter-go. ... He bit a little bit, but he actually did a good job of getting me pushed to the sideline. [I] was able to get by him and Aaron had time."

Nelson said Rodgers never talked about records or making history. "We just played football," he said, "and it obviously all accumulated."

Nelson's impact: Nelson's 114 games with Rodgers are only one behind Randall Cobb for the most for pass catchers. Nelson ranks second in receiving yards (6,919) and touchdowns (65), and he ranks third in receptions (469) out of the 97 players who have caught a pass from Rodgers.

ESPN Illustration

30,000 yards: A 12-yard pass to Eddie Lacy

Date: Oct. 18, 2015, vs. San Diego Chargers

The play: It was third-and-19, and they threw a screen to the running back. The Packers were clinging to a four-point lead and wound up winning 27-20.

Lacy's recollection: This was an un-Rodgers-like play because it was a play-it-safe dump-off, not a challenging throw that required magic from his right arm. Basically, any quarterback could have completed this one. But it still resonates with Lacy, especially now that he knows the significance.

"My first thought when I heard I was a part of this -- because no one ever said anything about it to me before this -- was, 'Will I remember the play?'" Lacy said. "And honestly, I don't remember the play, but the important part is, it's great to be part of a milestone."

Looking back on his four seasons with Rodgers, Lacy -- a 250-pound bulldozer in his day -- said it was a thrill just to know he had earned Rodgers' trust.

"For me, at the time, I'd just say playing with him and having him count on you gives you the confidence to say, 'I'm able to do this,'" said Lacy, who last played in 2017.

"I don't know [if Rodgers remembers the play]. That's more of an outside thing, too. You'd never hear A-Rod sit around and talk about [passing] this mark or that mark. He never said, 'Hey I need two more touchdowns to get here or whatever' or, 'I need 300 yards today to get this or that.'"

Lacy's impact: In 39 games with Rodgers, the duo accumulated 730 passing yards -- which ranks 17th. Lacy's 79 receptions is tied for 19th and his six touchdown receptions is tied for 15th with four others.

40,000 yards: A 9-yard pass to Marquez Valdes-Scantling

Date: Oct. 7, 2018, at Detroit Lions

The play: Valdes-Scantling's reception came on a toe-tap catch on the sideline in the second quarter of a 31-23 loss to the Lions. Rodgers threw for 442 yards, tied for the second-highest total in his career.

Valdes-Scantling's recollection: He downplayed the moment, saying, "There's been a bunch of things he's done after that were far more spectacular than a 9-yard completion to me."

Valdes-Scantling, who currently plays for the Buffalo Bills, cherishes their friendship more than anything. Before training camp this offseason, they got together at a field in Southern California, where he ran routes and caught balls from Rodgers. He called Rodgers "one of my greatest friends" in the NFL.

Reflecting on the 40,000-yard reception, MVS said, "Obviously, that was my first year in the league, and it's been a huge honor for that to be my first quarterback, who's going to go down as one of the greatest, if not the greatest quarterback to ever play.

"I'm forever grateful for Aaron, what he's done for my career to this point and the friendship that we have. But, yeah, it's always been an honor. That guy is one of a kind. Forever indebted to him and, hopefully, he doesn't get 60,000 on us."

Valdes-Scantling's impact: The pair played 54 games together and accumulated 2,091 passing yards (ninth) between the two. His 118 receptions rank 12th, and his 13 touchdown receptions are tied for 11th most.

Wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Aaron Rodgers connected for Rodgers' 40,000th passing yard. Bob Kupbens/Icon Sportswire

50,000 yards: A 39-yard touchdown pass to Robert Tonyan

Date: Nov. 29, 2020, vs. Chicago Bears

The play: The Tonyan touchdown allowed the Packers to pull away in a 41-25 victory. Because of COVID-19 restrictions in 2020, it happened in an empty Lambeau Field. The tight end ran a corner-post route on safety Eddie Jackson, who would become his teammate with the Bears in 2023.

Tonyan's recollection: The play encapsulated Rodgers' entire skill set. It was a play-fake right and roll to the left. Throwing on the run to the left, against his body, he fired a long dart to Tonyan. His ability to throw pinpoint passes outside the pocket is one of the hallmarks of his game.

The touchdown became a topic of conversation for Tonyan and Jackson during their season together with the Bears. It was a crisp route, but Tonyan said the throw was vintage Rodgers -- so well-timed. By the time he broke toward the post, the ball was already in the air.

"Corner posts for a tight end are the best ever because, obviously, you never get those deep balls," Tonyan said. "But when you get that opportunity, it's a big play."

Tonyan said the 2020 season was "pretty special because a lot of records were being broken on the year for all of us. That offense was pretty impressive."

Yes, it was. Rodgers won his third MVP, throwing 48 touchdowns and five interceptions for a dazzling 71% completion rate.

Tonyan's impact: They played 52 games together and hooked up for 1,399 yards (11th). His 131 receptions ranks 10th, and his 17 touchdown receptions is tied for ninth most.

ESPN Illustration

Rodgers' recollection: "Oh, I remember it. We ran an action out to the right, boot out to the left. I kind of flipped my hips and saw Bobby streaking back to the right. We ran the same play to Davante [Adams] earlier in the game, and I continued my rollout to the right and threw an on-the-run ball and missed it way inside. It would've been a 70-yard touchdown, so I was so mad. I knew we had the other one in the plan, so I said, 'Please, call it again. I'm not going to miss it twice.'

"[The Bears] played a lot of one-high [safety] back then -- they would run just the corner to the side of the keep -- so we felt like we had a chance versus one-high because they were matching on the backside low. Once I got out there on the edge, I knew Bobby was going to win. I just tried to put it in a good spot and threw a good ball, and he made a nice catch."

For 50,000 yards.

How will 60,000 unfold?

NFL Nation reporters Alaina Getzenberg and Kevin Seifert contributed to this report.