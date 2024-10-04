Governors' Cup quarterfinals: Converge forces a Game 5

Open Extended Reactions

Converge feels like they have on a new lease of life in the quarterfinals of the 2024 PBA Governors' Cup after battling back from a two-game hole to force the San Miguel Beermen to a deciding Game 5.

They pulled off the 114-100 upset on Friday night by again leaning on their offense to exploit San Miguel's lackluster defense. The Beermen could not control Converge's dribble penetrations that resulted in wide-open or easy opportunities -- evidenced by Converge's 62-48 advantage in terms of points in the paint.

Schonny Winston was the main catalyst for Converge, as he posted impressive numbers of 26 points, six rebounds, and five assists on an efficient 66.6 true shooting percentage (TS%). Another local that breached the 20-point total was Justin Arana, who kept in step with June Mar Fajardo all game, scoring 25 points on 62.5% from the field.

For San Miguel, back-to-back losses have been disappointing, especially after being just a quarter away from securing a semifinals spot before their monumental fourth-quarter collapse in the last game. In Game 4, they struggled to contain Converge's straight-line drives, leading to multiple defensive breakdowns.

Heading into Game 5, San Miguel needs to find a defensive scheme for ball screens that suits their personnel. They frequently switched between on the level and blitzing the ball screens, specifically when Fajardo is involved in those said actions - but their rotations often fell apart, leaving them vulnerable to Converge's attacks.

As Converge continues to exploit San Miguel's porous defense, the pressure mounts for both teams heading into the crucial Game 5. With Alec Stockton, Winston and Arana spearheading Converge's offense, San Miguel must tighten up their defensive schemes if they hope to avoid a complete collapse in this series.

The upcoming showdown will determine who advances to the semifinals and who faces an early exit, making this do-or-die game a defining moment for a squad that's seen it all and a young team that hopes to make a breakthrough.