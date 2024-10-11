Open Extended Reactions

The semifinals matchups of the 2024 PBA Governors' Cup unfolded dramatically in their respective Game 2s, with TNT seizing full control and San Miguel roaring back into contention.

TNT dominated Rain or Shine with a 108-91 victory, showcasing their two-way brilliance and tightening their grip on the series with a commanding 2-0 lead. Meanwhile, San Miguel's offensive firepower was on full display as they battled past Ginebra in a thrilling 131-125 overtime showdown, leveling the series at 1-1.

TNT's two-way mastery

TNT's rise to the top seed of Group A has been anchored by their signature defense, the bedrock of their success. However, what makes them truly dangerous in the playoffs is their ability to ignite offensively. In their matchup against Rain or Shine, every made shot doesn't just boost their score - it also disrupts Rain or Shine's transition game, cutting off one of their primary weapons. This balance has given TNT a clear advantage in the series so far.

A key stat from the game underscores how good they played: TNT beat Rain or Shine at their own game, winning the fastbreak points 17-13 - a glaring concern for head coach Yeng Guiao heading into Game 3. Rain or Shine's attempt to ease Aaron Fuller's work in the paint by pairing him with a stretch big backfired. Rondae Hollis-Jefferson took full advantage of having a slower defender on him in the first half, attacking the rim relentlessly. This either resulted in easy baskets for himself or forced help defense, allowing him to dish out kick-out passes to wide-open shooters.

Rain or Shine now heads back to the drawing board, searching for solutions to crack the TNT puzzle. The key to overcoming this challenge likely lies in their consistency from beyond the arc. In Game 2, they managed to hit nine triples, tying their playoff-best in seven games. However, their efficiency and volume need to improve-they're shooting just 24.6% from three in the semifinals - if they hope to claw their way back into the series.

Additionally, Rain or Shine must tighten their point-of-attack defense, especially in their pick-and-roll coverage. Rey Nambatac was able to exploit nearly every ball screen TNT set, as evidenced by his 17 points and four assists in Game 2.

San Miguel's hot shooting

It was a barrage of big shots in this overtime thriller between San Miguel and Ginebra, but San Miguel's offensive arsenal ultimately proved too much to handle. They scored from all angles - drives to the basket, post-ups, mid-range jumpers, and beyond both the three- and four-point lines - to secure a hard-fought victory.

As anticipated in the series preview, CJ Perez's struggles from the quarterfinals was evident, leaving June Mar Fajardo to carry the offensive load against Converge. But this time, Perez found his rhythm, dropping 28 points to lead the local scorers - none more crucial than his pivotal 4-pointer in the fourth quarter.

Another key factor was Ginebra's defensive strategy, as they opted to leave certain players open on the perimeter while focusing their efforts on containing Fajardo and import EJ Anosike. Chris Ross, Kris Rosales, and Simon Enciso were given wide-open looks but saw limited minutes, combining for only 19 minutes of play compared to the 38 they logged in Game 1. This shift allowed Terrence Romeo to step up and have more minutes, and he delivered an offensive clinic in the fourth quarter and overtime, scoring 22 of his 26 points during that stretch.

Despite the loss, Ginebra's overall game plan wasn't flawed. Some shots simply didn't fall, but their patience on offense kept them in the game. Japeth Aguilar did an exceptional job on both ends, finishing with 29 points and eight rebounds, much of his offense coming from early transition opportunities. Heading into the next game, Ginebra's adjustments will likely focus on rebounding, as San Miguel dominated the boards 62-49. They'll also be hoping for improved shooting from Stephen Holt and RJ Abarrientos, who struggled to find their mark, combining for just 6-of-21 (28.6%) from the field.