Take a look at some key statistics from Rafael Nadal's career ahead of his retirement from tennis. (1:30)

Rafael Nadal, one of the greatest tennis players of all time, has announced his retirement.

The 38-year-old legend, who won 22 Grand Slam titles over the course of his 23-year career, posted a video on his social media accounts saying his final tournament would be this year's Davis Cup, where he'll be playing for his home country of Spain next month.

"I'm here to let you know that I am retiring from professional tennis," Nadal said. "The reality is that it has been some difficult years, these two especially. I don't think I have been able to play without limitations. It is obviously a difficult decision, one that takes me some time to make.

"But in this life, everything has a beginning and an end. And I think it's an appropriate time to put an end to a career that has been long and much more successful than I could have ever imagined."

Mil gracias a todos

Many thanks to all

Merci beaucoup à tous

Grazie mille à tutti

谢谢大家

شكرا لكم جميعا

תודה לכולכם

Obrigado a todos

Vielen Dank euch allen

Tack alla

Хвала свима

Gràcies a tots pic.twitter.com/7yPRs7QrOi — Rafa Nadal (@RafaelNadal) October 10, 2024

Nadal has had a number of health issues leading up to his retirement. He has Mueller-Weiss syndrome in his foot -- a condition that saw him use numbing injections to get through the 2022 French Open -- and has struggled with abdominal injuries in the past couple of years.

Longtime rival and friend Roger Federer took to the comments of Nadal's post to pay tribute.

"What a career, Rafa," he wrote. "I always hoped this day would never come. Thank you for the unforgettable memories and all your incredible achievements in the game we love. It's been an absolute honour!"

Coco Gauff also commented on the post, saying "You are amazing! It's been so incredible to witness your greatness and work ethic and be able to learn from it. Wishing you all the best in the next chapter."

Carlos Alcaraz, Ons Jabeur, Ben Stiller and more big names from the sports world and beyond gave Nadal his well-deserved flowers on social media.

Del niño que te veía por televisión y soñaba con llegar a ser tenista al que tuvo el inmenso regalo de jugar a tu lado en Roland Garros representando a España en unos Juegos Olímpicos! 🥲 Muchas gracias por ser ejemplo a todos los niveles, tu legado es irrepetible! ❤️ Te he... pic.twitter.com/MiX8l5Jnrh — Carlos Alcaraz (@carlosalcaraz) October 10, 2024

Grande Rafa. @RafaelNadal Gracias por todas las memorias .......... Gracias amigo — andyroddick (@andyroddick) October 10, 2024

Rafa, one post is not enough to express the respect I have for you and what you have done for our sport. You have inspired millions of children to start playing tennis and I think that's probably greatest achievement anyone can wish for. Your tenacity, dedication, fighting spirit... pic.twitter.com/HO9kUkyccN — Novak Djokovic (@DjokerNole) October 10, 2024

Thank you @RafaelNadal for inspiring me and all of us ❤️🙏

You will be missed 😢❤️ pic.twitter.com/uixuSLG0V8 — Ons Jabeur (@Ons_Jabeur) October 10, 2024

Thank you @RafaelNadal for everything you have given to the sport. To have the chance to spend a few weeks training with you a few years ago is something I'll never forget. To watch you work as an athlete but also get to know you as a person off the court was even more special.... pic.twitter.com/Obyrk5V5mh — Jannik Sinner (@janniksin) October 10, 2024

Rafa don't retire I wanna play you 1 last time — Nicholas Kyrgios (@NickKyrgios) October 10, 2024

We had our differences but you were one hell of a warrior. Best wishes and goodluck with whatever comes next. https://t.co/ZRHMRcSqFI — Nicholas Kyrgios (@NickKyrgios) October 10, 2024

Another tough one. Retirement is inevitable but I'm going to miss watching this bloke fighting for every point like no other. A truly remarkable human, best wishes @RafaelNadal 🚀 pic.twitter.com/nR9ddVnnvV — Rod Laver (@rodlaver) October 10, 2024

Gracias de corazón, @RafaelNadal. A lo largo de mi carrera, has sido una inspiración constante y uno de mis mayores referentes, tanto dentro como fuera de la cancha. Tenerte también como amigo ha hecho este camino aún más especial. Estoy deseando verte una vez más dando ejemplo... pic.twitter.com/uGtUhiY37m — Pau Gasol (@paugasol) October 10, 2024

Gracias a ti por todo lo que has hecho por este deporte. Se te echará de menos en los torneos 🥹🙌🏻 https://t.co/NbZA0O2iTK — Caroline Garcia (@CaroGarcia) October 10, 2024

Muchas gracias 🙏 @RafaelNadal



Legend — Patrick McEnroe (@PatrickMcEnroe) October 10, 2024

Sabíamos que un día esto llegaría.Un orgullo haber sido parte de tu viaje,al final como entrenador pero siempre como amigo.Gracias por tanto 💔💔 https://t.co/5b9Fwpnxax — Carlos Moya (@Charlymoya) October 10, 2024

Gracias por ser un ejemplo para todos, gracias por tu esfuerzo, sacrificio, dedicación y pasión por el deporte.

GRACIAS RAFA! 🎾 @RafaelNadal pic.twitter.com/21mAwDw26Y — Willy Hernangómez Geuer (@willyhg94) October 10, 2024