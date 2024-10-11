Tyler Fulghum is taking the under in Buccaneers-Saints with Spencer Rattler making his first NFL start. (0:37)

METAIRIE, La. -- The New Orleans Saints didn't waste much time lingering over the decision to start rookie Spencer Rattler against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Saints starting quarterback Derek Carr injured his oblique on Monday night against the Kansas City Chiefs. Saints offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak informed Rattler on Tuesday morning that he would be starting this Sunday against the Bucs.

"Klint said, 'Hey, let's have a great week. Let's prepare at a high level, put a great plan together.' ... It was brief and short and we got to work," Rattler said.

Carr was officially ruled out of the game on Friday. Tight end Taysom Hill (rib), guard Cesar Ruiz (knee), safety Will Harris (hamstring) and linebacker Pete Werner (hamstring) were ruled out as well.

The Saints elected to go with the rookie fifth-round pick over second-year player Jake Haener, who has taken all the snaps behind Carr in games this year. Rattler has been inactive as the emergency third quarterback.

Rattler said he was excited to find out the team had confidence in his ability to start while Carr is out. The Saints also host the Denver Broncos on a short week on Thursday.

"I love our group. I have so many talented dudes I can lean on. Don't have to do too much, I just facilitate the ball to them," Rattler said.

Rattler said he has worked his whole life for this opportunity, but was sad it came at the expense of a teammate.

"It sucks that Derek got hurt, our leader of our team, one of the best dudes in the building," Rattler said. "But I have a job to do, got to go out and execute at a high level."

Rattler said that he's feeling confident about the game plan against the Buccaneers this week, even though he admitted he'll be trying to shake off the pregame nerves before his first NFL start.

"Something I love about Klint and our offensive staff is we tailor it to who's playing," Rattler said. "I like that a lot, feel confident about it and we've had a great week so far."

Saints coach Dennis Allen and Kubiak both praised Rattler's demeanor this week leading up to the game.

"I think Spencer's always kind of had a no-flinch mentality," Allen said. "... I think he along with the rest of the team, coaches included, we're all excited about seeing what he can do."

Kubiak said Rattler has "got some swag."

"He's got a natural easiness about him, he's comfortable in his own skin," Kubiak said.

Rattler said he has had a number of friends and family reach out this week after hearing the news. Among them was former Saints quarterback Archie Manning, who has reached out regularly since Rattler went to the Manning Passing Academy in 2022. Rattler said Carr has also been a source of advice this week.

"He said, 'Hey, look, anything you need, I'm here,'" Rattler said. "And then that's the most solid dude I've been around, you know what I mean? Just, people person, great character, that speaks volumes of who he is. So, I mean, just giving you a little information about what to expect, you know, 'Be nice and calm, cool, and just go cut it loose.' Derek's been awesome and, couldn't ask for a better leader in that room."