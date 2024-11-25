With Gilas Pilipinas boasting plenty of big men, Kai Sotto shared more on the dynamics between them on court. (0:58)

Just days after Gilas Pilipinas celebrated a historic first win against New Zealand and followed it up with another dominant performance against Hong Kong, the spotlight now shifts back to the PBA as the 2024-25 Commissioner's Cup tips off this Wednesday.

This conference promises heightened excitement, not only with the return of powerhouse teams but also with the inclusion of Hong Kong Eastern as a guest squad, adding a fresh layer of competition to the mix.

With an unlimited height allowance for imports this season, teams have spared no effort in strengthening their lineups, tweaking strategies, and bringing in reinforcements to chase the championship. Yet, as they gear up for the grind, one burning question hangs over each team: What will make or break their success in this conference?

Hong Kong Eastern: Can the experience of former Bay Area players drive their success?

Although being fairly new to the league, Hong Kong Eastern boasts four players on the roster with PBA experience -- three of whom come from the 2022-23 Commissioner's Cup runner-up Bay Area Dragons: Kobey Lam, Glen Yang, and Hayden Blankley. These players were instrumental in Bay Area's remarkable campaign, which pushed eventual champions Barangay Ginebra to a dramatic seven-game finals series.

Both Lam and Yang provided stability as reliable guards, showcasing their playmaking skills and scoring ability. The 28-year-old Yang, who was among the most utilized players during his Bay Area stint, averaged 10.7 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 5.8 assists per game on an efficient 50.4% true shooting. Meanwhile, Lam contributed 13.6 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 2.5 assists per contest, with a solid 54.6% true shooting percentage, making him a consistent offensive weapon.

However, the brightest star of the trio might be Hayden Blankley, who emerged as one of the league's deadliest shooters during that conference. Blankley shot an impressive 40.3% from beyond the arc on 6.2 attempts per game, stretching defenses and creating opportunities for his teammates.

For Eastern, the challenge lies in developing the whole team beyond these players. While these players bring invaluable experience and proven skills, they have struggled in their early games in the East Asia Super League (EASL). With a fellow returnee to the PBA in import Cameron Clark, the team hopes to fast track their growth to become a formidable guest squad and a legitimate threat in the Commissioner's Cup.

Rondae Hollis-Jefferson has been for outstanding for TNT in the Governors' Cup. The franchise is looking for similar success in the Commissioner's Cup. Courtesy PBA Media Bureau

TNT Tropang Giga: Can RHJ do it in the Commissioner's Cup?

There's no doubting how good Rondae Hollis-Jefferson has been for TNT. The results don't lie, as he has been 2-for-2 in the Governors' Cup - having beaten legendary Justin Brownlee and Ginebra in the finals twice. Now the real test for him to remain as the top dog of the league in a conference where there are taller oppositions.

TNT did try to put Hollis-Jefferson in this conference two seasons ago, but an unfortunate injury had to sideline him for the rest of the conference. It also made the team struggle and miss the playoffs for that conference.

Hollis-Jefferson can change the narrative of his last Commissioner's Cup stint by putting up an excellent showing for this conference. After averaging 26.9 points, 12.8 rebounds and 6.2 assists in 43 minutes of action in the last conference, it's best to think that coach Chot Reyes was convinced to bring him back for the Commissioner's Cup.

"We just won a championship with him. The chemistry is already there. I thought when we analyze it, we thought we would have our best chances of winning with him," Reyes said.

Barangay Ginebra: Have they solved the big man problem?

From the start of the previous conference, Ginebra's frontcourt rotation has been a persistent concern. With Isaac Go sidelined by injury, Japeth Aguilar was forced to shoulder a heavy load, logging around 36 minutes per game as the team's primary center. At times, even Justin Brownlee had to step in to fill the gap. To address this, head coach Tim Cone implemented a faster-paced style of play, leveraging his team's strengths with the available personnel.

This adjustment proved effective, especially in the latter part of the eliminations, carrying over into the quarterfinals and semifinals. However, as the conference wore on, the strain began to show. Fatigue caught up with Aguilar and Brownlee, highlighting the need for additional support in Ginebra's thin frontcourt rotation. To remain competitive, especially in the deeper stages of the tournament, reinforcements were clearly necessary to ease the burden on their limited big men.

Heading into the Commissioner's Cup, Ginebra hopes to address this issue with the addition of Troy Rosario. While Rosario isn't a bruising traditional center, his presence as a 6-foot-7 forward provides added length and depth to Cone's rotation. A former national team player with a proven track record at TNT and Blackwater, Rosario brings versatility and experience that could prove invaluable.

In nine games with Blackwater last conference, Rosario averaged 13.7 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 0.7 assists on an efficient 59.6% true shooting. His ability to stretch the floor, attack the basket, and contribute on the boards offers Ginebra an important boost. However, will this be enough to fill the gaps in Ginebra's frontcourt? It remains to be seen.

San Miguel Beermen: Can they find the right import?

As of this writing, there has been no official import for San Miguel in the released rosters for the Commissioner's Cup. Even though Quincy Miller has suited up for them in the EASL, it looks like the team has not been impressed with his play and still aims to find a better one.

San Miguel will not have a problem on whether they can generate enough offense - having one of the most loaded lineups in the league. With June Mar Fajardo's unstoppable inside scoring, to CJ Perez's daredevil drives, with enough floor spacers in Marcio Lassiter and Don Trollano, to their new addition in Juami Tiongson -- San Miguel has the luxury of choosing an import that can act as a complementary piece. According to RealGM, San Miguel had the best offensive rating in the last Philippine Cup with 114.2 points per 100 possessions.

Being the defending champions, it is not hard to see San Miguel repeating if they truly find the optimal import. If we could all remember, San Miguel took two import changes to find Bennie Boatwright that led to the title. With a squad this talented, the right import could elevate them even further, solidifying their dominance and giving them the edge in a highly competitive field.

Rain or Shine Elasto Painters: Who will be their main guy on the team?

It was a feel-good conference for Rain or Shine in the Governors' Cup, as they topped Group B in the eliminations and reached the semifinals. With a fast-paced, run-and-gun style, and a roster full of young, exciting talent, they became one of the most entertaining teams to watch. Despite their success, however, the team still has glaring holes to address, particularly when it comes to offensive execution in high-pressure situations.

Under head coach Yeng Guiao, the Elasto Painters have embraced a system that empowers everyone to showcase their skills. Yet, the team continues to struggle with finding a consistent go-to player who can deliver when the game slows down in the playoffs. In their semifinal series against TNT, Rain or Shine posted a subpar offensive rating of 76.3, according to InStat, highlighting their challenges in half-court offense.

Looking ahead to the Commissioner's Cup, the team has several promising candidates to step up and take on a more prominent offensive role. Players like Andrei Caracut, Jhonard Clarito, Gian Mamuyac, and Adrian Nocum all have the potential to grow their games in this conference. However, the next step for Rain or Shine will be identifying and developing their main offensive option, someone who can consistently deliver when the pressure is on. If they can find that leader, the Elasto Painters could take their game to new heights this conference.

Meralco Bolts: Can they stay healthy?

Fresh off their first-ever overall championship, Meralco had a rock-solid performance during the eliminations, despite being repeatedly hit by the injury bug. Key players Chris Newsome and Cliff Hodge found themselves in and out of the lineup, while Raymond Almazan, Aaron Black, and Allein Maliksi missed most of the conference. To make matters worse, CJ Cansino suffered an injury in the quarterfinals. The injuries truly took a toll on Meralco's lineup, especially in their series against Ginebra, where they struggled to find consistency and rhythm on both ends of the court.

As they prepare for the upcoming Commissioner's Cup, the biggest question facing the Bolts is whether they can stay healthy throughout the tournament. With their depth tested last conference, getting their key players back to full strength will be crucial for Meralco to compete at a high level.

Looking ahead, Meralco has the talent to be a serious contender in the Commissioner's Cup, but they will need to ensure that their core players stay healthy and in sync. If the injury troubles of the past are behind them, they have the tools to challenge the league's top teams. With a more stable lineup, the Bolts can rely on their strong defense, balanced scoring, and veteran leadership to make a deep run and possibly capture a second championship for this season.

Converge FiberXers: How impactful will Jordan Heading be to Converge's campaign this conference?

The biggest news during the PBA break might be Converge's acquisition of former Gilas player and B-League import Jordan Heading. After being drafted in the 2021 special draft, this will be Heading's first action in the league, and he is expected to immediately bolster Converge's offensive firepower. A sharp-shooting guard, Heading's ability to stretch the floor will be key, particularly as the FiberXers aim to increase their three-point attempts and scoring.

Heading could be the catalyst for a more perimeter-oriented offense this conference. Last season, Converge averaged just 29.1 attempts from beyond the arc, but they were highly efficient, ranking second in the league with a 34.3% shooting clip. With Heading's shooting ability and experience, the team may look to increase their volume of three-point shots while maintaining their efficiency. His presence will not only open up the floor but also provide another reliable scoring option alongside the team's already potent offensive weapons.

Magnolia Hotshots: Can their young blood lead to more success?

Magnolia's recent conferences have been marked by stagnation, with the team failing to fully capitalize on their veteran-laden roster. Their performance in the last conference highlighted this imbalance: their defense was solid, ranking second in the league by allowing just 82.4 points per 100 possessions, but their offense struggled, posting the second-worst offensive rating at 89.4 points per 100 possessions. This inconsistency has kept the team from finding success and replicating their only title under head coach Chito Victolero in the 2018 Governors' Cup.

Heading into the new conference, Magnolia will need to address these issues to become more competitive. The emergence of Zav Lucero and Jerrick Ahanmisi could be key to their growth. Lucero's length and versatility make him a potential difference-maker on both ends of the floor, while Ahanmisi's scoring ability that ranges from the 4-point line could provide the offensive spark the team desperately needs. If both players can step up and contribute consistently, they could help elevate Magnolia's overall play.

NLEX Road Warriors: Is it still a one-man show?

Having a talented on-ball guard like Robert Bolick is certainly a major asset for any team. Bolick can create scoring opportunities with ease, whether by generating offense through high spread ball screens or finding open teammates. His impact is evident in his impressive averages of 19 points, 6.6 rebounds, and 8.5 assists on 57.2% true shooting. However, the reality is that no player can carry a team single-handedly, and for NLEX to improve their performance from the previous conference, they'll need more than just Bolick.

The Road Warriors' success will depend on whether their teammates can step up and contribute consistently. While Bolick is a dynamic force, he cannot shoulder the entire burden of scoring and playmaking. If NLEX's supporting cast can deliver when called upon, they'll have a much better chance of improving their overall performance and making a deeper run in the conference. The good news for the team is that star guard Kevin Alas will be returning to the lineup in hopes of providing NLEX an added offensive punch to the team.

Blackwater Bossing: Was the decision to bring King back right?

After stepping in for the injured Ricky Ledo, George King took the league by storm, leading Blackwater to a 5-5 record by the end of the eliminations - just a few points shy of a playoff spot. King quickly became the king of the 4-point line, converting 17 of them and capping off his Governors' Cup stint with an explosive 64-point performance against Rain or Shine. His offensive prowess was undeniable, and he injected a much-needed spark into Blackwater's campaign.

However, while King's scoring ability is a major asset, Blackwater's frontcourt depth remains a concern. The Bossing lack a dominant local big man capable of matching up against the taller imports of other teams. King's scoring ability, though exceptional, might put them at a disadvantage, especially if the team struggles to handle the height and physicality of their opponents in the paint. For Blackwater to succeed, it will be crucial to not only rely on King's offensive output but also address the need for more balance, particularly in their frontline.

NorthPort Batang Pier: What's the direction of the team?

Talent has never been the issue for NorthPort. Over the years, they've consistently drafted well and produced standout players who've gone on to shine both with the team and with other teams. The problem, however, has been the team's volatility. The roster has changed frequently, preventing the team from building the kind of consistency and cohesion necessary to thrive under head coach Bonnie Tan's system. As a result, NorthPort has struggled to find direction, often unable to sustain success season after season.

Currently, NorthPort can rely on the scoring of Arvin Tolentino, who averaged an impressive 23.7 points on 60.8% TS% last conference. What makes Tolentino's performance even more remarkable is that he maintained his efficiency despite being the primary focus of opposing defenses. If NorthPort is to find its direction, it will need to build around players like Tolentino and create a more stable roster.

Phoenix Fuel Masters: Who can they turn to besides Perkins?

Phoenix made a strong run in the last Commissioner's Cup, reaching the semifinals for the third time in franchise history. However, since that breakthrough, sustaining success has proven difficult for the team. A key contributor to their past performance has been Jason Perkins, who averaged 16.9 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 2.6 assists on 57.8% true shooting in the last conference. His steady play has made him the centerpiece of Phoenix's offense, but like many teams relying on a single star, the Fuel Masters will need more to contend.

Beyond Perkins, Phoenix will need players like Tyler Tio, Ricci Rivero, and Kai Ballungay to step up and take on larger offensive roles. If these players can make significant improvements and provide consistent scoring and playmaking, the Fuel Masters could become a more balanced and dangerous team. With a stronger supporting cast, Phoenix will have a better chance of making another deep playoff run and building on their previous success.

Terrafirma Dyip: Will they get a motivated Romeo

A few days before the resumption of PBA action, another trade sent shockwaves through the league as San Miguel sent Terrence Romeo and Vic Manuel to Terrafirma in exchange for Juami Tiongson and Andreas Cahilig. Romeo, as the main piece in the trade, is expected to take on a central role with Terrafirma, alongside his reunited teammate Stanley Pringle. This gives Terrafirma a talented backcourt pairing, but the real question is whether Romeo can return to his peak form and provide the leadership and consistency the team needs.

Romeo's performance in the past has shown that when motivated, he can be a game-changer, capable of taking over offensively. However, he has often been inconsistent and has struggled with injuries. For Terrafirma to elevate their performance this conference, they will need a fully engaged and healthy Romeo who can take control of the offense and help guide their younger players.