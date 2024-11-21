Kai Sotto believes being older and wiser has been a key factor behind the improvement he's shown in Japan's B.League this season. (1:18)

Gilas Pilipinas finally broke their four-game skid against Oceania rival New Zealand, securing a hard-fought 93-89 victory to stay unbeaten in the 2025 FIBA Asia Cup Qualifiers.

Gilas turned the tide with a strong 27-18 third quarter, holding off the Tall Blacks' blistering 51.4% (18-for-35) shooting from beyond the arc. New Zealand's offensive surge was led by Corey Webster, Sam Waardenburg, and Thomas Vodanovich, who combined for 63 of their team's 89 points. Despite the barrage, Gilas countered with a well-balanced offensive and defensive effort.

Here's a closer look at how these two players helped Gilas overcome New Zealand's rapid-fire offense.

Kai Sotto's 19 points, 10 rebounds, and seven assists powered Gilas Pilipinas to a 93-89 victory over New Zealand to stay unbeaten in the 2025 FIBA Asia Cup Qualifiers. Aaron Favila/AP

Kai Sotto's all-around dominance

Adjusting to a one-big lineup, Gilas relied heavily on Kai Sotto to anchor the paint and alleviate defensive issues caused by June Mar Fajardo's frequent exposure to ball screens, particularly New Zealand's Spain pick-and-roll actions. Sotto rose to the occasion, delivering 19 points, 10 rebounds, and seven assists.

On offense, the 7-foot-3 standout showcased his versatility. Operating from the high post, Sotto executed pinpoint high-low passes to Fajardo, became a legitimate midrange threat, and facilitated hand-offs that created driving opportunities for the guards. He also excelled in the pick-and-roll, serving as an effective roller in two-man game situations.

"It's just a great team win, and everyone contributed," Sotto said. "We wanted to bring our A-game because we really respect New Zealand as a team."

Overall, Sotto also helped the offense of Gilas in the interior, providing a steady presence that forced New Zealand's defense to collapse and opened up opportunities for Gilas' perimeter shooters. His ability to read the game and make the right decisions in tight spaces was crucial in maintaining the team's offensive flow and breaking down the Tall Blacks' defensive schemes.

Whether Sotto produced NBA level stuff in this game, this is what Justin Brownlee had to say.

"I've been saying, I feel like he's good enough to play in the NBA in my opinion. Of course, he's got the size, he got the height, he got the skills, but he's been improving so much that for me, it's just great to see."

Scottie Thompson's impactful return

After Gilas' success in the Olympic Qualifying Tournament, questions emerged about whether the team might be better off with Chris Newsome and Dwight Ramos as their primary backcourt. Scottie Thompson silenced those doubts with a standout performance against New Zealand, proving his importance to the team.

Thompson, known for his high basketball IQ, delivered a balanced stat line of 12 points, four rebounds, and six assists. His contributions were especially critical during the second quarter, where his decision-making and playmaking helped Gilas maintain their composure against New Zealand's relentless attack.

"I don't know if you guys remember that, but there were a lot of people saying he can't play at the international level because he can't shoot. But in my mind, there was never any doubt. In his mind, there was never any doubt," Cone said about Thompson.

Thompson's impact extended beyond the stat sheet, as his hustle and leadership energized the team during crucial moments. Whether it was diving for loose balls, setting up teammates with precision passes, or calmly orchestrating the offense under pressure, the Ginebra guard demonstrated why he remains an indispensable part of the roster. His ability to adapt and thrive against international competition highlighted not only his individual growth but also the depth and versatility of Gilas Pilipinas' lineup.

With this victory, Gilas Pilipinas not only snapped their losing streak against New Zealand but also reinforced their status as a contender in the FIBA Asia Cup Qualifiers.