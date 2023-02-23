Tommy Fury comes from a fighting family. After all, his half-brother, Tyson Fury, is a heavyweight world champion. But Fury has made his name another way, becoming a television personality and gaining fame on the U.K. reality show "Love Island."

Fury started fighting professionally at the end of 2018 and has accumulated a record of 8-0 with 4 KOs. His first opponent had 102 losses on his record with just 10 victories. His most recent victory over the 10-1 Daniel Bocianski was his best victory to date.

On Sunday, Fury faces YouTube sensation-turned-boxer Jake Paul at Diriyah Arena in Saudi Arabia (ESPN+ pay-per-view, 2 p.m. ET).

The question is: Can Tommy Fury actually fight? And can he beat Paul, who has been improving fight-to-fight since his pro debut just 3 years ago? Former two-division champion and current ESPN boxing analyst Timothy Bradley Jr. breaks it down.

Can Tommy Fury fight?