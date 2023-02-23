        <
        >
          EXCLUSIVE CONTENT
          Get ESPN+

          Timothy Bradley Jr. breakdown: Can Tommy Fury beat Jake Paul?

          Tommy Fury, right, moves well, but he needs to avoid Jake Paul's right hand if he wants to win. Mikey Williams/Top Rank Inc via Getty Images
          Feb 23, 2023
          • Timothy Bradley Jr.

          Tommy Fury comes from a fighting family. After all, his half-brother, Tyson Fury, is a heavyweight world champion. But Fury has made his name another way, becoming a television personality and gaining fame on the U.K. reality show "Love Island."

          Fury started fighting professionally at the end of 2018 and has accumulated a record of 8-0 with 4 KOs. His first opponent had 102 losses on his record with just 10 victories. His most recent victory over the 10-1 Daniel Bocianski was his best victory to date.

          On Sunday, Fury faces YouTube sensation-turned-boxer Jake Paul at Diriyah Arena in Saudi Arabia (ESPN+ pay-per-view, 2 p.m. ET).

          The question is: Can Tommy Fury actually fight? And can he beat Paul, who has been improving fight-to-fight since his pro debut just 3 years ago? Former two-division champion and current ESPN boxing analyst Timothy Bradley Jr. breaks it down.

          Can Tommy Fury fight?