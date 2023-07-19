Arizona Cardinals 2023 betting lines, odds, schedule ATS

Check out how the Arizona Cardinals fared in 2022 and forecast 2023 betting trends. The rebuilding Cardinals brought in Jonathan Gannon from Philadelphia to replace Kliff Kingsbury at head coach, and it could be a long season in the desert with Kyler Murray expected to be sidelined for much -- if not all -- of the season.

Dig into the 2023 schedule against the spread as well as significant roster changes, thoughts on futures and more. For information on all 32 teams, click here for our complete NFL betting review and 2023 previews.

2022 betting data and 2023 betting lines are courtesy of Caesars sportsbook.

Cardinals 2022 season in review

2022 Win total: 9

2022 team record: 4-13

2022 record ATS: 8-9-0 (T-16th)

2022 team overs*: 9-7-1 (5th)

Cardinals look-ahead to 2023

2023 win total: 4.5

Odds to make the playoffs? +1000 (32nd)

Odds to win Super Bowl: +20000 (T-31st)

What has changed on the Cardinals roster since last season?

Cardinals 2023 Schedule ATS Week 1: Cardinals at Commanders -6 Week 2: Giants -4 at Cardinals Week 3: Cowboys -7 at Cardinals Week 4: Cardinals at 49ers -10 Week 5: Bengals -7.5 at Cardinals Week 6: Cardinals at Rams -3.5 Week 7: Cardinals at Seahawks -7 Week 8: Ravens -6 at Cardinals Week 9: Cardinals at Browns -7 Week 10: Falcons -2.5 at Cardinals Week 11: Cardinals at Texans -2 Week 12: Rams -2 at Cardinals Week 13: Cardinals at Steelers -6.5 Week 14: Bye Week Week 15: 49ers -6 at Cardinals Week 16: Cardinals at Bears -5 Week 17: Cardinals at Eagles -11 Week 18: Seahawks at Cardinals NL Lines courtesy of Caesars Sportsbook

Key draft picks:

• Paris Johnson Jr., OL

• BJ Ojulari, DE

• Garrett Williams, DB

• Michael Wilson, WR

Key additions:

• Kyzir White, LB

• Zach Pascal, WR

• Dennis Daley, G

• Elijah Wilkinson, OT

• Rashad Fenton, CB

• Kris Boyd, CB

• Hjalte Froholdt, G

• HC: Jonathan Gannon

• OC: Drew Petzing

• DC: Nick Rallis

Key departures:

• DE J.J. Watt (retired)

• DE Zach Allen

• CB Byron Murphy

• LB Kamu Grugier-Hill

• G Cody Ford

• WR Chosen Anderson

• DE Michael Dogbe

• DT Trysten Hill

• C Rodney Hudson

• OLB Markus Golden

• G Justin Pugh

• OL Max Garcia

• WR A.J. Green

• OL Billy Price

Favorite futures for 2023

Under 4.5 wins

The Cardinals should be one of the worst teams in the NFL in terms of probability and intent. Their win total of 4.5 is the lowest in the league and I'm happily betting the UNDER. After trading for the Houston Texans' 2024 1st round pick, they very well could have two of the top-5 picks in the draft. It's even possible they have picks 1 and 2!

Kyler Murray is about the only good thing going for this team, but he's going to miss significant time to start the season, and it may be in the best interest of the team and player for him to sit out all 17 games even if he does get healthy enough to play.

Rookie head coach Jonathan Gannon is being dealt a really rough opening hand and I fully expect this team to languish near the bottom of the standings the entire season. I'm betting against this team in almost every way I can. The Cardinals opponent is going to be a very popular weekly Survivor Pool pick -- for good reason. -- Tyler Fulghum

*Record against the "Over" line set for the game. Both teams are credited with a win if the game went over, a loss if under, and a tie if pushed.