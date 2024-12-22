Tiger Woods isn't the only member of his family to produce big moments. His 15-year-old son Charlie made his first ace Sunday in the PNC Championship.
And Dad seemed more excited than he would have been had he made the hole-in-one himself.
Charlie Woods hit 7-iron from 175 yards on the par-3 fourth hole at the Ritz-Carlton Club Orlando during the final round of the tournament that pairs mostly major champions with family members.
He didn't even know it went in the hole. A large gallery by the green began wildly cheering, as did another group of fans on the other side of the hole, most of them holding up their index finger -- some downward to indicate it went in the hole, some upward to show his score. Television cameras finally confirmed it for him.
"It was a perfect 7-iron, so just kind of hit it," Charlie Woods told Golf Channel. "Down off the left, a little cut 7. It was awesome. I didn't think it went in. I don't believe anybody until I go up there and see it."
Woods gave a hard embrace to his son then playfully shoved him away.
"First one," Charlie said as cameras surrounded him.
Better yet, it gave them a temporary share of the lead. This is the fifth straight year Woods and his son are playing the 36-hole tournament.
Padraig Harrington's son Paddy also made his first career ace on the 214-yard, par-3 eighth shortly after Charlie's, setting off another celebration. That lifted the Harringtons to within a stroke of the leaders.
The Associated Press and Field Level Media contributed to this report.