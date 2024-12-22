Charlie Woods sinks his first hole-in-one, the PNC Championship crowd roars in appreciation, and his dad, Tiger, loves it. (1:25)

Tiger Woods isn't the only member of his family to produce big moments. His 15-year-old son Charlie made his first ace Sunday in the PNC Championship.

And Dad seemed more excited than he would have been had he made the hole-in-one himself.

Charlie Woods hit 7-iron from 175 yards on the par-3 fourth hole at the Ritz-Carlton Club Orlando during the final round of the tournament that pairs mostly major champions with family members.

Tiger Woods, left, playfully shoves his 15-year-old son Charlie after he made his first career hole-in-one at the PNC Championship in Orlando, Florida. Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

He didn't even know it went in the hole. A large gallery by the green began wildly cheering, as did another group of fans on the other side of the hole, most of them holding up their index finger -- some downward to indicate it went in the hole, some upward to show his score. Television cameras finally confirmed it for him.

"It was a perfect 7-iron, so just kind of hit it," Charlie Woods told Golf Channel. "Down off the left, a little cut 7. It was awesome. I didn't think it went in. I don't believe anybody until I go up there and see it."

Woods gave a hard embrace to his son then playfully shoved him away.

"First one," Charlie said as cameras surrounded him.

Better yet, it gave them a temporary share of the lead. This is the fifth straight year Woods and his son are playing the 36-hole tournament.

Padraig Harrington's son Paddy also made his first career ace on the 214-yard, par-3 eighth shortly after Charlie's, setting off another celebration. That lifted the Harringtons to within a stroke of the leaders.

The Associated Press and Field Level Media contributed to this report.