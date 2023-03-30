Five-stars Arch Manning (Texas), Malachi Nelson (USC), Dante Moore (UCLA) and Jackson Arnold (Oklahoma) headline the quarterbacks in college football's 2023 recruiting class.

They form as talented a top four as we have seen in years, but that doesn't guarantee playing time -- particularly for Nelson, who will be competing against Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams.

This quarterback class might not be as deep as those in recent years, particularly at the dual-threat position, but there are still several hidden gems and refined passers who could make a statement this fall.

We are seeing high school signal-callers arrive on campus ready to compete for on-field reps and for the right to move up the depth chart. Last year, for example, Conner Weigman and Cade Klubnik saw their share of significant playing time for Texas A&M and Clemson, respectively.

We break down the top 10 quarterbacks in the 2023 class and examine their strengths, the depth charts they are walking into and predict how likely they are to earn playing time early.

Jump to:

Alabama | ASU | Clemson

K-State | OU | Tennessee

Texas | UCLA | USC

2023 ESPN 300 ranking: 1

Scouting report: Nelson is a talented thrower who has a smooth, fluid and quick delivery. He's poised and accurate with his throws downfield. He can change arm angles and make plays on the move, and while he's not an elite runner, he does possess good mobility.

USC's QB outlook for 2023: Nelson will be competing with redshirt sophomore Miller Moss, also a former ESPN 300 quarterback, for the backup job behind defending Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams. Nelson might be the more naturally talented player, but Moss has knowledge of Lincoln Riley's scheme and experience in his corner.