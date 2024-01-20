Open Extended Reactions

Coaching changes have fired up the transfer portal again after the winter transfer window closed and has brought some big names back on the market.

A new transfer window opens for 30 days when a head coach leaves the school, so Alabama, Washington and Arizona are among the teams seeing departures through the portal.

Most players have already committed to a new school, however there are still some highly sought after players who have yet to make a decision. Here are the top nine available transfers still in the portal today.

1. Julian Sayin, QB

Transferring from: Alabama

HT: 6-1 | WT: 195 | Class: Early enrollee

Background: Sayin just signed with Alabama in December during the early signing period and enrolled early in January. Because he attended classes, he will have to use a transfer instead of being released from his national letter of intent. He is the No. 3 overall recruit and the top quarterback in the 2024 class. It's a huge loss for the Crimson Tide and a big gain for whichever team he chooses next. He considered Georgia, Notre Dame and Texas among other schools before committing to Alabama, so it's likely that those schools will be in the picture again.