Week 6 in college football was bananas.

It was the first time since 2016 that five of the top 11 teams ranked in the Associated Press poll lost on the same day. And it was the first time -- ever -- that multiple top-five SEC teams lost against unranked opponents.

What does it all mean?

The 13 members of the College Football Playoff selection committee have bad losses and teams with multiple losses to consider -- and the picture will keep changing. One thing that won't change: Alabama beat Georgia on Sept. 28. It's unlikely the committee would ignore that head-to-head result, even after the Crimson Tide's ugly loss at Vanderbilt. The tiebreaker was accounted for in this week's projection.

This is a snapshot of what the committee might do Tuesday -- through six weeks of data. This is not a ranking. This is what the seeding and bracket could look like based on the committee's projected top 12 for this week -- plus a glance at eight more teams that can play their way in and how the Group of 5 race stacks up.

