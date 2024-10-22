The No. 1 seed has been a carousel, with Georgia, Alabama and Texas all hopping on for a ride before giving someone else a turn.
Oregon earned the top spot this week after Texas lost to Georgia. Which lost to Alabama. Which lost to Tennessee.
Which means ...
Hello ... Indiana?!
Ahh, the 12-team College Football Playoff has opened the door to so many possibilities and bracket combinations. The latest of which doesn't include Alabama.
But how far did the two-loss Tide fall?
This is a snapshot of what the committee might do today -- through eight weeks of data. This is not a ranking. This is what the seeding and bracket would look like based on the committee's projected top 12 for this week -- plus a look at eight more teams who could play their way in, and how the Group of 5 race stacks up.
Jump to a topic:
Byes | First-round matchups
Last two in | First four out
Next four out | Group of 5