The No. 1 seed has been a carousel, with Georgia, Alabama and Texas all hopping on for a ride before giving someone else a turn.

Oregon earned the top spot this week after Texas lost to Georgia. Which lost to Alabama. Which lost to Tennessee.

Which means ...

Hello ... Indiana?!

Ahh, the 12-team College Football Playoff has opened the door to so many possibilities and bracket combinations. The latest of which doesn't include Alabama.

But how far did the two-loss Tide fall?

This is a snapshot of what the committee might do today -- through eight weeks of data. This is not a ranking. This is what the seeding and bracket would look like based on the committee's projected top 12 for this week -- plus a look at eight more teams who could play their way in, and how the Group of 5 race stacks up.

