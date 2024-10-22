        <
          College Football Playoff 2024: Week 9 bubble watch

          ESPN
          • Heather Dinich, ESPN Senior WriterOct 22, 2024, 11:30 AM
          The No. 1 seed has been a carousel, with Georgia, Alabama and Texas all hopping on for a ride before giving someone else a turn.

          Oregon earned the top spot this week after Texas lost to Georgia. Which lost to Alabama. Which lost to Tennessee.

          Which means ...

          Hello ... Indiana?!

          Ahh, the 12-team College Football Playoff has opened the door to so many possibilities and bracket combinations. The latest of which doesn't include Alabama.

          But how far did the two-loss Tide fall?

          This is a snapshot of what the committee might do today -- through eight weeks of data. This is not a ranking. This is what the seeding and bracket would look like based on the committee's projected top 12 for this week -- plus a look at eight more teams who could play their way in, and how the Group of 5 race stacks up.

          Jump to a topic:
          Byes | First-round matchups
          Last two in | First four out
          Next four out | Group of 5