As we close in on November and the upcoming unveiling of the initial College Football Playoff rankings, the teams everyone hyped to be national title contenders are right where we thought they'd be. Oregon, Georgia, Penn State, Ohio State, Texas and Notre Dame are all generally living up to top-10 expectations.

But preseason polls are an inexact science to say the least, an educated guessing game of which teams have enough returning talent and perceived momentum to win big. Ten teams in the preseason AP Top 25 are currently unranked, and a few are even heading toward losing seasons.

Where did they go wrong? Here's a closer look at six teams -- Michigan, Florida State, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, Arizona and USC -- with big expectations that have disappointed in 2024 and the roster issues they're fighting to overcome on a weekly basis.

