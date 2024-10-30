        <
          Six college football teams that started ranked and now need a do-over

          FSU has had almost everything go wrong this season. Sam Navarro/Imagn Images
          • Max Olson
            Max Olson
            ESPN Staff Writer
          • Adam Rittenberg
            Adam Rittenberg
            ESPN Senior Writer
          Oct 30, 2024, 01:45 PM

          As we close in on November and the upcoming unveiling of the initial College Football Playoff rankings, the teams everyone hyped to be national title contenders are right where we thought they'd be. Oregon, Georgia, Penn State, Ohio State, Texas and Notre Dame are all generally living up to top-10 expectations.

          But preseason polls are an inexact science to say the least, an educated guessing game of which teams have enough returning talent and perceived momentum to win big. Ten teams in the preseason AP Top 25 are currently unranked, and a few are even heading toward losing seasons.

          Where did they go wrong? Here's a closer look at six teams -- Michigan, Florida State, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, Arizona and USC -- with big expectations that have disappointed in 2024 and the roster issues they're fighting to overcome on a weekly basis.

          Jump to:
          Michigan | Florida State
          Oklahoma | Oklahoma State
          Arizona | USC