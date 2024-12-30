Open Extended Reactions

Here's where we rely on bracket dynamics. When we get amazing upsets and Cinderella stories in one round of a tournament, order is usually restored with chalky outcomes in the next. And when we begin with extreme chalk, as we did in the first round of the College Football Playoff, we get some thrilling, tight, heavyweight matchups in the next round.

Or maybe we get the best of both worlds? The first-ever CFP quarterfinals start with another pair of potential underdog stories, with Boise State (against Penn State) and Arizona State (against Texas) making their playoff debuts. But we follow that with two games that feature evenly matched opponents: Ohio State and Oregon meet in a rematch of a one-point regular-season battle, then Georgia and Notre Dame square off for the fourth time. The first three meetings were decided by a total of 14 points, and this one has a 2-point spread.

The first round might have been blowout-heavy, but trust bracket dynamics. Here's everything you need to know about the College Football Playoff quarterfinals.

