Alabama freshman defensive back Tony Mitchell has been charged with possession of marijuana with intent to sell and/or deliver, according to the Holmes County (Florida) Sheriff's Office.

Mitchell, a former four-star prospect and ESPN Top 100 player, was driving a vehicle in Bonifay when he was stopped by police on Wednesday.

According to the Sheriff's Office, deputies smelled "the odor of burnt marijuana coming from the vehicle."

Asked if there was marijuana in the vehicle, Mitchell allegedly produced a bag from from the passenger floorboard.

Mitchell's passenger, identified as Christopher Lewis, was charged with possession of marijuana with intent to sell and/or deliver as well as carrying a concealed firearm without a permit.

A "large amount of cash" was also found in the vehicle, police said.

Alabama is scheduled to start spring practice Monday.