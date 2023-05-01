USF has suspended senior running back Michel Dukes indefinitely from the football team following his arrest Saturday on a felony charge of domestic battery by strangulation.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said it received a call Saturday from someone reporting that Dukes physically assaulted them. While investigating the matter, deputies learned there was a verbal argument between the person and Dukes. At some point, the argument turned physical and that's when deputies say Dukes strangled the other person.

Dukes' bond was set at $2,000, according to Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office arrest records.

In a statement Monday, the USF athletics department said it was continuing to gather more information while the proper authorities investigated the matter and would have no further comment at this time.

Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister said in a release: "I applaud the victim for coming forward. We do not tolerate domestic violence. There is never a reason or excuse for this type of behavior. Our Victim Advocates will ensure this individual gets connected with any and all resources."

Dukes, 22, played three seasons at Clemson before transferring to USF. He rushed for 188 yards a year ago and ranked second on USF's team with five rushing touchdowns.