Arkansas cornerback Quincey McAdoo, who started four games last season, has been hospitalized but is in stable condition after a car accident Monday.

The team said in a statement Tuesday that McAdoo, a second-year player from Clarendon, Arkansas, was treated for non-life-threatening injuries at a Fayetteville hospital.

"He is in stable condition and recovering," the team's statement reads. "Our sole focus now is supporting Quincey during his recovery."

McAdoo came to Arkansas as a wide receiver but switched to cornerback after a swell of injuries to the secondary last season. He finished second on the team with two interceptions, also recording 30 tackles, 1 sack and 4 pass breakups.

ESPN rated McAdoo as a three-star recruit in the 2022 class.