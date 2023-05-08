Safety Anquon Fegans became the first 2025 commitment for Lincoln Riley and USC on Sunday.

The 6-foot-2, 190-pound Fegans, from Thompson High School (Alabama), will be playing in the 2025 Under Armour All-American Game.

Fegans, who recorded 67 tackles (44 solo) with nine interceptions as a sophomore for Thompson last year, chose USC over offers from Alabama, Auburn, Georgia, LSU, Colorado, Miami and Michigan.

Anquon's commitment to the Trojans came on the same day as his older brother, defensive back Tre'Quon Fegans, announced he was transferring from Alabama to USC.

Tre'Quon, who entered the transfer portal on April 19, was a four-star prospect in the 2022 cycle (No. 67 overall) and redshirted for the Crimson Tide last season.

USC's 2023 class ranked 10th and it has two ESPN 300 recruits in its 2024 class -- WR Xavier Jordan (No. 164 overall) and tight end Joey Olsen (No. 192 overall).