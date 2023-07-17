Eight former Northwestern football players have retained noted civil rights attorney Ben Crump and a Chicago-based law firm to pursue legal action against the school for the hazing incidents that took place within the program.

Crump and the Levin & Perconti firm say they have discovered "a vast array of incidents of abuse" within the Northwestern program. Northwestern conducted a six-month investigation into hazing allegations within the program, announcing July 7 that claims from a former player were largely substantiated but that coaches were not aware of the incidents. After initially suspending head coach Pat Fitzgerald for two weeks without pay, Northwestern fired Fitzgerald on July 10.

"Whether the coaches at Northwestern approved or participated in the harassment of these players or not, they are responsible for allowing and enabling a toxic, disgusting, and damaging culture in their programs," Crump said in a statement. "Sadly, our research suggests that this kind of abuse of student athletes may be far more common on college campuses than we know, because there is tremendous pressure to keep quiet. It's time for a reckoning to protect young athletes."

In a news release, the Levin & Perconti firm stated that it expects more former Northwestern players to join the legal action, which is likely to expand with other college programs. Crump, in 2021, filed a federal lawsuit against Ohio State on behalf of victims who alleged they were sexually abused by former university doctor Richard Strauss.

In a July 10 letter announcing Fitzgerald's firing, Northwestern president Michael Schill wrote that the hazing incidents included "forced participation, nudity and sexualized acts of a degrading nature, in clear violation of Northwestern policies and values." The former player who first informed Northwestern of the alleged hazing detailed several incidents, including "Running," where older players would retain younger players in a dark locker room and engage in sexualized acts while wearing masks. The former player sent ESPN a screenshot of a whiteboard he said was displayed in Northwestern's locker room, which listed possible hazing activities called "naked slingshot," "naked bear crawls" and "naked quarterback-center exchange."

Northwestern's investigation did not find evidence of misconduct by any specific players or coaches. No players have been formally disciplined by the school, which has retained all assistant coaches and support staff for the 2023 season under interim coach David Braun, hired in January as defensive coordinator. Fitzgerald, in a statement following his firing, reiterated that he had no knowledge of the hazing activities. After being fired for cause, Fitzgerald has retained attorney Dan Webb for a possible wrongful termination lawsuit against the school.

"For many of the players, their exposure to this abusive culture began when they were being recruited at ages 16 or 17. They were just kids at that time," Margaret Battersby Black, a managing partner at Levin & Perconti, said in a statement. "The school and its football coaches induced the parents to send their children to Northwestern because they were falsely assured the university and the coaching staff would look out for them and protect them. Unfortunately, that was not the case."