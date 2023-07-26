INDIANAPOLIS -- Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz said the investigation into sports wagering at the school does not involve a large number of football players, but he's unsure of what the outcome will be.

In May, the university announced that 26 athletes across five sports and an athletic department employee are being investigated for wagering on sports, a violation of NCAA rules. Hawkeyes senior defensive lineman Noah Shannon announced last week he would not attend Big Ten media day because he's one of the players involved.

Ferentz said he didn't pay much attention to sports wagering until recently, as Iowa and other states legalized gambling and access has increased with mobile apps and other platforms.

"We live in a real different world right now," Ferentz said. "I think what the NFL has done with their rules makes a lot of sense, and I'm hopeful this is an opportunity for the NCAA maybe to reconsider two things: what the quote unquote punishments or penalties might be that are fair and relevant to the world we're living in right now. And then probably the bigger thing is there's an opportunity right now for a lot better education process."

In June, the NCAA announced changes to penalties for athletes who violate its gambling policies. Those found to have engaged in activities to influence the outcome of games they're involved with face a potential permanent loss of eligibility. Athletes who bet on their sport but not on their school could lose up to 50% of one season, while other violations could be penalties based on cumulative dollar value of the wagers.

Ferentz compared wagering to marijuana use as an activity that leads to problems but also must be judged according to societal changes.

"What you don't want is somebody to develop a problem or an issue," Ferentz said. "But gambling is going to exist. It always has. I hope, eventually, the policies will reflect what's best for college athletics. Certainly, not betting on college athletics would be a good starting point."