Arizona State is set to name true freshman Jaden Rashada its starting quarterback to open the season, a source told ESPN.

Rashada, who initially signed with Florida before a lucrative NIL deal fell through, will lead the Sun Devils in their opener Aug. 31 at home against Southern Utah. Rated by ESPN as the No. 27 overall recruit in the 2023 class, Rashada earned the job ahead of veterans Trenton Bourguet and Drew Pyne, a transfer from Notre Dame who started 10 games for the Irish last season. Pyne's candidacy had been hindered by a hamstring injury sustained in an Aug. 12 scrimmage.

Phoenix radio host John Gambadoro first reported the Rashada news.

Coach Kenny Dillingham called Pyne's injury "a curveball" and admitted his plan for the quarterbacks "has potentially been derailed a little bit." But he also praised Rashada's play throughout the preseason.

"He's getting better every day," Dillingham said. "He's making throws out here that are top-notch NFL throws that our team sees. And it's exciting to see."

Rashada's selection is the latest bold move by Dillingham, the youngest major conference coach at 32 and an ASU alum. Dillingham has been aggressive in adding both transfers and high school players, picking up veterans such as Pyne but also Rashada, who signed with Florida in December but asked for his release in January.

Rashada, whose father, Harlen, played defensive back for Arizona State in the early 1990s, reportedly was offered $13 million NIL deal from Florida's Gator Collective, but the agreement fell through. Jaden Rashada played for three high schools -- two in California, his home state, and IMG Academy in Florida -- and initially committed to Miami in June 2022 before switching to Florida.

Bourguet started five games for ASU last season, passing for 1,490 yards and 11 touchdowns, while completing 71% of his attempts.

After Southern Utah, Arizona State has home games against Oklahoma State, Fresno State and Pac-12 preseason favorite USC.