BERKELEY, Calif. -- TCU transfer Sam Jackson V will open the season as the starting quarterback for California.

Coach Justin Wilcox said Thursday that Jackson won the training camp competition with Ben Finley and Fernando Mendoza and will start the season opener for the Golden Bears at North Texas on Sept. 2.

"Sam began to separate himself recently," Wilcox said. "He is a dynamic athlete who can succeed both in the passing game and by making defenses account for his outstanding running ability. When your quarterback does both of those things well, it can be challenging for the defense. I'm excited to see what he does with this opportunity."

Jackson left TCU in January after getting only a handful of snaps to transfer to Cal, where he got extensive practice time in spring football and summer training camp.

He played in seven games for the Horned Frogs. Jackson completed all six of his passes for 125 yards and ran 15 times for 79 yards and two touchdowns.