Penn State sophomore linebacker Abdul Carter was charged with misdemeanor marijuana possession Tuesday, according to a court filing.

WJAC-TV in Johnstown, Pennsylvania, reported that police were called to Carter's dorm room on the night of Aug. 8 in response to a fire alarm being activated. Police would later find out that the firm alarm went off because Carter was smoking marijuana in his room.

Carter admitted to the police that he was smoking marijuana, giving up a baggie that contained the drugs, authorities said.

"We are aware of the charges against Abdul Carter," Penn State said in a statement released to WJAC. "These alleged actions do not reflect the values and standards of our program and will be addressed. We will not comment any further as this is an ongoing legal matter."

The court filing shows that Carter was charged with one count marijuana-small amount for personal use and his preliminary hearing will be Oct. 4.

Carter, who was a second-team All-Big Ten selection in 2022, recorded 56 tackles and was second on the team with 6½ sacks last season.

He played in No. 7 Penn State's 38-15 victory over West Virginia on Saturday and had one tackle.