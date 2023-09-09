Boston College will turn to a new starting quarterback in the wake of an overtime loss to Northern Illinois in the season opener.

UCF transfer Thomas Castellanos will get his first career start against Holy Cross on Saturday, sources told ESPN. Castellanos came off the bench to lead BC to 21 second-half points, throwing for a pair of touchdowns and rushing for another to help BC force overtime after falling behind 21-7.

BC will play without sophomore tailback Alex Broome, sources said. Broome accounted for 43 yards against Northern Illinois and rushed for 224 total yards as a freshman in 2022.

Castellanos' dual-threat ability impressed the BC coaches during camp. Against Northern Illinois, playing in relief of redshirt sophomore Emmett Morehead, he finished with 138 yards passing and 67 yards rushing. Castellanos showed he can be productive in both designed run plays and throwing from the pocket.

Holy Cross went 12-1 last year, falling to FCS champion South Dakota State in the quarterfinals of the FCS playoffs.