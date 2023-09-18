Jeff Monken's decade spent turning Army football into a consistent winner is being rewarded.

Monken, in his tenth season with the Black Knights, has agreed to a new contract through the 2027 season, the school announced Monday. He will make an average of more than $2 million per year over that time, sources told ESPN.

Monken is 66-50 and ranks second on the program's all-time wins list. His run includes four bowl wins and five seasons of eight or more wins. Prior to his taking over in 2014, Army had just one bowl win and three total bowl appearances from 1985 to 2014.

Army shifted to more a spread offense in 2023 because of a change in blocking rules. That translated to a huge 37-29 upset win Friday night at UTSA that featured zero turnovers, zero penalties and no sacks allowed. Army (2-1) held the ball for more than 44 minutes in the win.

Army has won five of its past seven games against Navy, the most critical barometer for an Army coach. It also won the Commander-in-Chief's Trophy among the service academies in 2017, 2018 and 2020 and retained it in 2021.

"No coach in college football epitomizes the essence of their institution better than Jeff Monken," Army athletic director Mike Buddie said in a statement. "His commitment to developing young men in every facet of their lives is genuine and effective and I'm thrilled that he will continue to educate, train and inspire our cadets while winning football games."