Louisiana Tech linebacker Brevin Randle was hit with an indefinite suspension after stomping on the head of UTEP offensive lineman Steven Hubbard during Friday night's game.

"Coach Cumbie and I met with Brevin Randle today and informed him that he has been suspended indefinitely as a result of the incident during last night's game versus UTEP," Louisiana Tech athletic director Eric Wood said in a statement released Saturday night. "In speaking with Brevin, he acknowledges that his action was wrong and understands the consequence of that action.

"Our University, athletic department, and football program believe in culture, class, and competitive excellence and in no way was that displayed in that moment."

The stomp occurred after a play in the second quarter. Randle fell on Hubbard and after getting up stomped hard on the lineman's helmet. No penalty was called on the field at the time as officials were determining who had possession of the football following a pileup.

The Bulldogs ended up winning the game, 24-10.