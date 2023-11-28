Open Extended Reactions

Miami quarterback Tyler Van Dyke has entered the transfer portal, he confirmed Monday night in a social media post.

"I want to thank the University of Miami, my teammates, coaching staff, and everyone associated with the University who have made this chapter in my life truly special and invaluable," Van Dyke wrote on X, formerly Twitter. "I have created lifelong friendships and memories, which I will always cherish. I am deeply appreciative of the opportunities and experiences that have shaped me during my time here.

"I am looking forward to the next chapter and what my future holds."

Van Dyke, a fourth-year junior for the Hurricanes, has been the starter since 2021, his redshirt freshman season, after taking over for an injured D'Eriq King.

He threw for 2,931 yards, 25 touchdowns and six interceptions in the 10 games he saw action in 2021. His performance that season earned him ACC rookie of the year and ACC offensive rookie of the year honors.

Van Dyke then played in nine games during the 2022 season, throwing for 1,835 yards, 10 touchdowns and five interceptions under a new offensive coordinator.

He saw another change at coordinator in 2023 and finished out the year with 2,703 yards, 19 touchdowns and 12 interceptions in 11 games.

He enters the portal as a grad transfer.

Van Dyke's departure leaves Miami with Emory Williams, a true freshman who saw action in five games this season, and former ESPN 300 quarterback Jacurri Brown, who signed in the 2022 class.