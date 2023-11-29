Open Extended Reactions

Coastal Carolina starting quarterback Grayson McCall entered his name in the transfer portal as a grad transfer Wednesday.

McCall dealt with an injury this season and played in just seven games, throwing for 1,919 yards, 10 touchdowns and 6 interceptions under new coach Tim Beck. McCall threw for 2,700 yards, 24 touchdowns and 2 interceptions in 11 games during the 2022 season.

McCall entered his name in the transfer portal after the 2022 season after previous Coastal Carolina coach Jamey Chadwell left to take the Liberty job. McCall then withdrew his name from the portal in January and stayed with the Chanticleers.

He will transfer as a senior and has amassed 10,005 passing yards, 88 touchdowns and 14 interceptions along with 18 rushing touchdowns during his time at Coastal Carolina.