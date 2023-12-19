Open Extended Reactions

Missouri picked up a key addition to its offensive line as Cayden Green, who started five games as a true freshman for Oklahoma this season, announced Tuesday he will transfer to the Tigers.

Green, ESPN's No. 55 overall recruit and No. 2 guard in the 2023 class, revealed his decision on social media. The Lee's Summit, Missouri, native entered the transfer portal last week after appearing in all but one of Oklahoma's games this season, and starting five of the final six at left guard.

He had drawn praise from Oklahoma's coaches and was viewed as a future cornerstone for the team's offensive line. The 6-foot-5, 316-pound Green will have three years of eligibility left at Missouri, which pursued him out of high school.