Florida State has had renewed in-depth discussions about its long-term future in the ACC in recent weeks, sources tell ESPN, talks that were reignited following the Seminoles ommission from the College Football Playoff earlier this month.

That snub, which occurred after the Seminoles completed a perfect 12-0 regular-season record before winning the ACC Championship game in Charlotte, angered many at the university and among its Board of Trustees, essentially the last straw after a year spent voicing their displeasure with the ACC.

The situation is expected to come to a head in the near future and formally discussed soon, sources indicated to ESPN. While there has been renewed discussion, no Board of Trustees meeting has been called.

To be clear, Florida State is not leaving the ACC in the near term, but merely weighing its options - a difficult task that has also come with trepidation among some involved in the talks.

The Seminoles have not been shy about voicing their displeasure with the growing revenue gap ACC schools face compared to SEC and Big Ten schools; the way the ACC distributes revenue; and wanting to have a larger share of the television revenue pie based on ratings and marketability.

The shifting collegiate landscape over the last two years have only exacerbated those concerns, as the ACC has fallen further behind the SEC and Big Ten. Florida State is not the only school that has considered its options. Seven schools - Florida State, Clemson, North Carolina, Miami, Virginia Tech, Virginia and NC State had conversations about their long-term futures earlier in the spring.

During a board of trustees meeting in August, Florida State president Richard McCullough made it clear the school would "very seriously" consider leaving the league if things did not change.

Any ACC school that wants to leave the conference would have to challenge the grant of rights to be able to get out to join another league. The grant of rights, which runs through 2036, gives the ACC control over media rights for its member schools - including the broadcast of games in all sports.

In addition, any school that wants to leave the ACC would have to pay an exit fee of three times the league's operating budget, or roughly $120 million.

