NEW ORLEANS - There is a certain spotlight that comes with being a Manning quarterback. For Arch Manning, back home in New Orleans, the spotlight is even greater now that he enters the College Football Playoff semifinal at the Allstate Sugar Bowl as the Texas backup.

That was obvious Saturday at Longhorns media day, his first availability since arriving at Texas last January as the most heralded recruit in the Steve Sarkisian era. Manning spoke for nearly 40 minutes about his new role as the No. 2 quarterback behind Quinn Ewers, his famous grandfather and uncles, being in the Superdome and what he has learned since he enrolled with the Longhorns.

The biggest difference headed into the game Monday night against Washington, and every other game this season, is he is now officially one play away from getting into a game after backup Maalik Murphy entered the transfer portal.

Arch Manning says he has prepared as if he could be named starter at any moment throughout the season. Since being named the No. 2 backup QB, he's closer to that possibly happening. Scott Wachter/USA TODAY Sports

"I've tried to prepare like I'm the starter every week, but I guess now that, you're just one play away instead of two, there's a little more to be prepared for," Manning said. "A lot of it is mental just because you're watching, you've got to get mental reps and just trying to prepare like you're the starter because there's a good chance you play. There's also a good chance you don't play, but at the end of the day, it's just football, going out there, doing what I've done my whole life. So that's what I'm trying to do."

If Manning needed any reminder about how close he is to playing, he saw firsthand as he watched the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic on Friday night. Ohio State starter Devin Brown got hurt early and freshman Lincoln Kienholz played the rest of the way. The Buckeyes ended up losing 14-3 to the Buckeyes.

"That just kind of reminds me that I'm one snap away. But hopefully that doesn't happen, hopefully Quinn has a good game and we move on to the national championship," Manning said.

When asked why he felt he was prepared to play if something happens to Ewers, Manning said, "I think because I've been preparing all year to play. I think when my name is called, I'm going to go out there and be ready to roll."

Manning said he attended the Sugar Bowl nearly every year as a child growing up in New Orleans. The team practiced at Tulane on Friday, a short drive from his home. He has had a chance to see his family since Texas arrived, and was asked multiple times about getting the chance to play in the Superdome for the first time - where his grandfather, Archie, is in the Saints Ring of Honor.

His high school teams at Isidore Newman never made it far enough to play for a state championship inside the stadium.

"It's nice being back in town," Manning said. "He's my biggest role model, getting to practice and eventually play where he played is super special."

His uncles, Peyton and Eli Manning, have sent him encouraging texts throughout the year as he has waited his turn to play. His father, Cooper Manning, played wide receiver at Ole Miss. Though waiting has been hard, Manning said he has not considered transferring despite social media speculation.

"Obviously, there's always rumors, especially nowadays, but I haven't looked into transferring all," Arch Manning said. "I'm just focused on developing and helping this team in any way I can. Hopefully, one day playing for the University of Texas like I've always wanted to."

When asked what would happen if his father fielded big-money offers to get him to transfer once this season ends, Manning said, "I don't think it's about money right now. I want to develop from Sark. I was told that good things happening to good people who work hard and put their head down and that's what I'm focused on right now."

Sarkisian said Manning has been "tremendous" since he got to Texas, and he has seen "dramatic improvement."

"I give him a lot of credit, because he operates on a daily basis like that's not the name on the back of his jersey," Sarkisian said. "He comes to work and works as hard or harder than anybody in our program. He's extremely humble. He's there for his teammates.

"I've seen dramatic improvement in him. That's not the say he wasn't really good when he got here, but he's worked so hard to improve his game not only physically but mentally. He's fun to coach because he's coachable. He wants to do it right. You definitely see the Manning gene in him. The work ethic is undeniable. The football IQ is undeniable. We're fortunate to have him."