Open Extended Reactions

Former Ohio State wide receiver Julian Fleming is set to transfer to Penn State for the 2024 season, he announced Wednesday.

Fleming, ESPN's No. 1 recruit in the 2020 class, announced his decision on Instagram. He entered the transfer portal Dec. 4 after recording 26 receptions for 270 yards.

Penn State, seeking help for a receiving corps that largely underperformed in 2023, was seen as the favorite to land Fleming. He joins an offense under the direction of new coordinator Andy Kotelnicki that returns quarterback Drew Allar for his second season as starter.

Fleming had 79 catches for 963 yards and seven touchdowns at Ohio State, and recorded his best season in 2022, when he had 34 receptions for 533 yards and six touchdowns.

He appeared in 38 games for the Buckeyes, starting 22.

The 6-foot-2, 210-pound Fleming, a native of Catawissa, Pennsylvania, graduated from Ohio State in December.