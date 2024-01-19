Open Extended Reactions

Alabama freshman Julian Sayin, the top-ranked quarterback in the Class of 2024, intends to enter the NCAA transfer portal, sources told ESPN. Sayin is expected to initiate the transfer process Friday, sources said.

Sayin is the highest-ranked offensive player in the 2024 ESPN 300, as he is No. 3 overall and was one of the marquee players in Alabama's recruiting class. Sayin enrolled early at Alabama, and his first day of classes earlier this month coincided with the announcement of coach Nick Saban's retirement.

The reason for Sayin initiating the process to depart Alabama, sources said, is that he came to play for Saban. Since Saban abruptly retired, Sayin is going to explore his options.

Sayin's eventual entry into the transfer portal is one of the biggest additions this offseason. He is considered a unanimous five-star recruit and earned MVP honors at the Elite 11 finals heading into his senior year.

The impending transfer adds to the high-profile defections under new coach Kalen DeBoer, as the Crimson Tide have lost top returning wide receiver Isaiah Bond, freshman All-America safety Caleb Downs and seven other players since Saban's retirement.

Sayin threw for 2,369 yards, 24 touchdowns and one interception as a high school senior in Carlsbad, California.

Sayin picked Alabama over LSU, Ohio State and Texas out of high school. By transferring, Sayin would use his one-time transfer exemption. He is expected to enroll in a new school to take part in spring practice in the upcoming weeks.