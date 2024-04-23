Open Extended Reactions

Iowa quarterback Deacon Hill, who started most of last season after Cade McNamara's knee injury, entered the transfer portal Tuesday.

Hill started Iowa's final nine games of 2023, including the Big Ten championship against Michigan and the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl against Tennessee. He completed 122-of-251 attempts for 1,152 yards, five touchdowns and eight interceptions, and added two rushing touchdowns.

The junior from Santa Barbara, California, worked with the first team offense throughout much of the spring as McNamara continued his recovery from knee surgery.

Hill's departure leaves Iowa with only two scholarship quarterbacks in McNamara and redshirt freshman Marco Lainez, although the team is set to add incoming freshman James Resar. Iowa now likely will be active in the spring transfer portal.

The 6-foot-3, 258-pound Hill started his college career at Wisconsin, spending two years there before transferring to Iowa.