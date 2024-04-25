Look back at Jaden Rashada's four touchdown passes in limited action for Arizona State; he announced his transfer to Georgia. (1:51)

Quarterback Jaden Rashada is committing to play for Georgia after spending one season at Arizona State, according to his agent, Henry Organ of Disruptive Sports.

Rashada will join the Bulldogs after appearing in three games for the Sun Devils last season, passing for 485 yards with four touchdowns and three interceptions.

ESPN's No. 31 overall recruit in the 2023 class initially signed with Florida but was released from his national letter of intent after a $13 million name, image and likeness agreement fell through with the school's Gator Collective. The Pittsburg, California, native eventually signed with Arizona State, where his father, Harlen, played defensive back from 1992 to 1994.

Rashada, who has four years of eligibility left, opened the 2023 season as Arizona State's starter but missed most of the year with a knee injury. The 6-foot-4, 185-pound Rashada missed spring practice with the Sun Devils following offseason thumb surgery.

Georgia is returning 2023 starter Carson Beck, who led the Bulldogs to a 12-1 record in his first season as their No. 1 quarterback. Redshirt freshman Gunner Stockton, who attempted nine passes in 2023, is also among the quarterbacks on the roster.

Information from ESPN's Pete Thamel and Adam Rittenberg was used in this report.