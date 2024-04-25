Open Extended Reactions

Iowa State and Kansas State will play their 2025 season opener in Ireland at the Aer Lingus College Football Classic.

The Cyclones and Wildcats will close the 2024 regular season in Ames, Iowa, on Nov. 24, and meet again on Aug. 23, 2025, at Aviva Stadium in Dublin.

The fourth annual game in Ireland, announced Wednesday, marks the first time ISU and K-State have met in a season opener and the third time they've squared off at a neutral site. They played at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri, in 2009 and 2010.

"The opportunity for our student-athletes, coaches, staff, alumni and fans to visit one of the world's top travel destinations and to showcase our football program and brand on a global stage was one we could not pass up," K-State athletic director Gene Taylor said.

Iowa State will be playing outside the United States for the first time. Kansas State played Nebraska in Tokyo in 1992.

"This is a tremendous opportunity for the Big 12 Conference to play one of its classic rivalries on a global stage while showcasing our university and its football program," ISU coach Matt Campbell said. "We are honored that Aer Lingus selected the Cyclones to participate in this prestigious game, which will afford a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for our student-athletes to experience international travel while also helping to grow the game of college football outside of the United States."

Florida State and Georgia Tech will play in the 2024 Classic on Aug. 24. Organizers said they expect more than 21,000 U.S. fans to attend.