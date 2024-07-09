Cincinnati football coach Scott Satterfield says that Dontay Corleone has been working out with the team after being treated for blood clots last week. (0:56)

LAS VEGAS -- Cincinnati defensive lineman Dontay Corleone has returned to the team after being treated for blood clots in his lungs last week, coach Scott Satterfield said at Big 12 media day.

"He has been with our team yesterday and today, so he will continue to work out all summer," Satterfield said. "We're taking it day by day, but hopefully as we progress throughout the summer and headed into fall camp, he'll be available to play and available to go. I know he wants to, he's such an incredible young man."

Corleone, a 6-foot-2, 320-pound junior and NFL prospect, was hospitalized June 14 after complaining of chest discomfort and shortness of breath, the school said in a release last month. No other issues were discovered during a battery of medical tests, Satterfield said.

"I just want to recognize our medical team and our training staff and our doctors," Satterfield said. "They did a phenomenal job of identifying what was going on with Dontay."

Corleone recorded 83 tackles and six sacks over the past two seasons with three forced fumbles.

Cincinnati, which went 3-9 last season, opens the season against FCS Towson on Oct. 31.