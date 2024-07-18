Open Extended Reactions

SEC media days wrapped up on Thursday in Dallas, with the calendar flipping closer and closer to the first week of the college football season.

Scores of coaches and players from the conference's 16 teams fielded questions through the week, setting the scene for the fall ahead. Much of the four-day event was spent spotlighting football.

But not all of it.

From mechanical bulls to College Football 25 face scans, here are the best sights and sounds from SEC media days in Dallas:

When in Texas...

With the event taking place at a first-time host in Dallas, it was only right that the organizers paid homage to one of the Lone Star State's great icons (and mascot of new conference member Texas Longhorns) with an on-site mechanical bull. Serving as an anchor for photo opportunities for each team's delegation, players and coaches alike posed for the cameras atop the bovine platform.

Drinkwitz holds court

Eli Drinkwitz flexes #Mizzou's nuclear reactor while answering a question about surviving a hot-seat situation. — Eli Hoff (@byEliHoff) July 16, 2024

Missouri Tigers head coach Eli Drinkwitz is never one to shy away from a good quote. Backed by the momentum of leading the Tigers to their first 11-win season since 2014 last fall, Drinkwitz took the podium with plenty to say. From nuclear reactors, to a tribute to Mike Leach, to size, toughness and instincts, the soon-to-be fifth year boss made the most of his opportunities in front of the mic.

Dr Pepper stockpiles

SEC Media Days: Where you have seven different options of Dr. Pepper. pic.twitter.com/R43jizt54i — Carter Karels (@CarterKarels) July 15, 2024

If for no reason other than its famous halftime competitions, Dr Pepper is a mainstay of the college football landscape. The SEC went all out in ensuring that every possible flavor of the drink would be available to the event's attendees. Seven different editions of the drink were stocked in Dallas, including the recently released coconut cream flavor.

A happy reunion

Just over six months ago, Nick Saban was coaching Jalen Milroe in a College Football Playoff game as the head coach of the Alabama Crimson Tide. Saban is a veteran of SEC media days (he was conference's longest tenured head coach at the time of his retirement), and was on the scene once again in Dallas as a media member. Milroe, on the other hand, was making his first appearance representing the Crimson Tide -- and was happy to see his former coach settling into his new role as part of the media.

College Football 25 odds and ends

#LSU LB Harold Perkins Jr. plans to play himself at several positions in College Football 25 pic.twitter.com/EtrtBR4D4l — Brad Crawford (@BCrawford247) July 15, 2024

A popular topic at the event was players' opinions and reactions regarding EA's long-awaited College Football 25 video game, which was released on Monday. Between Harold Perkins' plans for using himself, Brady Cook's mid-event reps and Jaxson Dart's gripes about his virtual likeness, players had plenty of thoughts on the new game.