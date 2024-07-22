ACC commissioner Jim Phillips shares that the conference will fight lawsuits from Clemson and Florida State "for as long as it takes." (0:54)

Open Extended Reactions

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- ACC commissioner Jim Phillips said Monday that the league would fight lawsuits with Clemson and Florida State "for as long as it takes," adding "this conference is bigger than any one school or schools" as the league prepares to enter football season embroiled in courtrooms with two of its premier programs.

In his opening remarks at ACC Kickoff, Phillips vigorously defended the league as questions have swirled about its long-term future. Florida State and Clemson are engaged in lawsuits against the ACC over the league's withdrawal penalty and grant of rights, and the league has filed countersuits against both schools.

"I can state that we will fight to protect the ACC and our members for as long as it takes," Phillips said. "We are confident in this league and that it will remain a premier conference in college athletics for the long-term future. These disputes continue to be extremely damaging, disruptive and incredibly harmful to the league."

He noted that both Clemson and Florida State unanimously signed the grant of rights agreement in 2013 and again in 2016 and "quite frankly, eagerly agreed to our current television contract and the launch of the ACC Network. The ACC, our collective membership and conference office deserves better."

Phillips also defended former commissioner John Swofford, who was added to Florida State's amended lawsuit several months ago. Florida State, which filed its lawsuit in December, alleged "chronic fiduciary mismanagement and bad faith," contending Swofford insisted in conversations with potential bidders for ACC media rights in 2010 that Raycom Sports be included in any new deal signed by the ACC.

Raycom had a long partnership with the ACC but was struggling financially, and it needed to keep a package of ACC media rights for survival, according to the complaint. John Swofford's son, Chad Swofford, worked for Raycom at the time and eventually became a vice president and general manager at the company.

"John Swofford is a decent and honorable man and is widely respected in our industry," Phillips said. "He led his conference with a steady hand for over two decades, and did so through consensus and compromise."

Added Phillips: "There isn't a day that doesn't go by that I don't spend some time on the legal cases. I don't think that's going to change. We have proven that you have to move forward even with these types of distractions."

He also said his working relationships with Clemson and Florida State have not changed, telling his staff the league would not treat any school differently.

"This thing doesn't have to be evil," Phillips said. "This thing doesn't have to be about hatred and all the other things we see free flowing in our societies. We [have our] stance, but we'll do it in a respectful way."

It was his most forceful comments in the seven months since Florida State filed its lawsuit. Clemson filed its suit in March.

"Forceful moments deserve forceful support and leadership," Phillips said Monday when asked why he seemed more adamant. "I don't know that I've changed at all, other than I stand by everything I've said. Either you believe in what's been signed or you don't. We're going to do everything we can to protect the league. This has been a league that started way before me -- 71 years ago -- and will be a league around a long time after I depart.

"What gives conviction? I understand where we're going. This conference is bigger than any one school or schools."