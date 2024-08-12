Open Extended Reactions

Oregon beat Michigan, USC and Washington to the commitment of four-star 2026 offensive tackle Kodi Greene on Monday as the Ducks landed another talented addition to Dan Lanning's 2026 class.

Greene, a 6-foot-6, 290-pound blocker from Southern California power Mater Dei High School, is the 31st-ranked prospect in the ESPN Junior 300 and No. 5 offensive tackle in the 2026 cycle, per ESPN rankings. He is the fourth, and highest-rated, member of the Ducks' 2026 class. Greene is the brother of Washington freshman defensive back Kayden Greene.

Originally from Sammamish, Washington, Greene is set to enter his first season at Mater Dei this fall after spending the past two years at Washington's Eastside Catholic High School. Now the fifth-ranked 2026 prospect in the state of California, he had nearly 20 Power 4 offers with Michigan, Washington and Texas A&M among the first to show their interest prior to his sophomore season last fall. USC firmly entered the frame after he transferred to Mater Dei earlier this year, but Oregon jumped ahead of the pack with a series of unofficial visits, including a trip to the program's "Saturday Night Live" event late last month.

Greene's pledge marks the latest in a series of recent high-profile commits to the Ducks in 2026.

It follows a July 27 commitment from four-star running back Tradarian Ball (No. 79 in the ESPN Junior 300 ) and an Aug. 3 pledge from quarterback Jonas Williams, the No. 2 dual-threat passer in 2026. Four-star defensive tackle Tony Cumberland, No. 80 in the ESPN Junior 300 and the third-ranked player at his position in 2026, is the lone defender committed to Oregon in that cycle.

Oregon enters the fall with the sixth-ranked class in ESPN's latest team rankings for the 2025 cycle. When he arrives in Eugene, Greene will follow a 2025 offensive line class that includes No. 1 center Alai Kalaniuvalu, tackle Ziyare Addison and guard Demetri Manning, all set to sign with the Ducks later this year.