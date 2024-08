The College Football Playoff expands to 12 teams this season. Learn how it will play out, from the first round through the national championship game on Jan. 20, 2025. (1:25)

After his team's shocking 24-21 loss to unranked Georgia Tech in the season opener, Florida State coach Mike Norvell said the Seminoles "can't let this one game define what the outcome of our season will be."

FSU can still reach the 12-team College Football Playoff if it wins the ACC -- the five highest-ranked conference champions are guaranteed spots in the new format -- or it can earn one of the seven at-large bids. The reality, though, is that the Noles' 0-1 start has already affected postseason predictions.

Florida State isn't in some of them anymore.

So, who is (besides Georgia and Ohio State)?

Our postseason picks are in, and with a new 12-team format, the door has opened for more contenders -- and more debates. According to the Allstate Playoff Predictor, Florida State entered the season with a 36% chance to reach the playoff. That dropped to 13% after the Week 0 loss to Georgia Tech.

How many teams will represent the ACC in the 12-team field now? SEC? Big Ten? Big 12? Who is the best Group of 5 contender?

It depends who you ask ...

Andrea Adelson

Playoff field: Georgia, Ohio State, Kansas State, Miami, Memphis, Notre Dame, Ole Miss, Clemson, Alabama, Oregon, LSU, Penn State

Semifinalists: Georgia, Ohio State, Notre Dame, Ole Miss

Finalists: Georgia, Ohio State

Champion: Ohio State

Kyle Bonagura

Playoff field: Alabama, Arizona, Boise State, Clemson, Georgia, Miami, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Oregon, Penn State, Texas, Utah

Semifinalists: Alabama, Georgia, Ohio State, Oregon

Finalists: Georgia, Ohio State

Champion: Georgia

Bill Connelly

Playoff field: Georgia, Ohio State, Clemson, Oklahoma State, Oregon, Penn State, Texas, Notre Dame, Alabama, Michigan, Missouri, Memphis

Semifinalists: Georgia, Ohio State, Oklahoma State, Penn State

Finalists: Georgia, Ohio State

Champion: Georgia

Heather Dinich

Playoff field: Georgia, Ohio State, Miami, Utah, Texas, Oregon, Notre Dame, Ole Miss, Alabama, Clemson, Penn State, Boise State

Semifinalists: Texas, Oregon, Georgia, Ohio State

Finalists: Georgia, Ohio State

Champion: Georgia

David Hale

Playoff field: Georgia, Clemson, Ohio State, Kansas, Notre Dame, Texas, Oregon, Penn State, Alabama, Miami, Utah, Memphis

Semifinalists: Ohio State, Georgia, Clemson, Notre Dame

Finalists: Ohio State, Georgia

Champion: Ohio State

Eli Lederman

Playoff field: Georgia, Ohio State, Clemson, Kansas State, Notre Dame, Oregon, Penn State, Ole Miss, Alabama, Missouri, Miami, Memphis

Semifinalists: Georgia, Ohio State, Oregon, Notre Dame

Finalists: Georgia, Oregon

Champion: Oregon

Ryan McGee

Playoff field: Georgia, Ohio State, NC State, Oklahoma State, Liberty, Oregon, Ole Miss, Notre Dame, Missouri, Alabama, Clemson, Kansas

Semifinalists: Georgia, Ohio State, Oregon, Ole Miss

Finalists: Georgia, Ohio State

Champion: Georgia

Max Olson

Playoff field: Georgia, Ohio State, Miami, Oklahoma State, Oregon, Texas, Ole Miss, Notre Dame, Alabama, Penn State, Utah, Memphis

Semifinalists: Georgia, Ohio State, Oregon, Texas

Finalists: Georgia, Ohio State

Champion: Georgia

Chris Low

Playoff field: Georgia, Ohio State, Clemson, Utah, Oregon, Michigan, Alabama, Texas, Tennessee, Ole Miss, Penn State, UNLV

Semifinalists: Georgia, Ohio State, Michigan, Ole Miss

Finalists: Georgia, Ohio State

Champion: Ohio State

Harry Lyles

Playoff field: Georgia, Oregon, Utah, Clemson, Ohio State, Texas, Alabama, Penn State, Ole Miss, Virginia Tech, Notre Dame, Memphis

Semifinalists: Georgia, Ohio State, Texas, Oregon

Finalists: Georgia, Oregon

Champion: Georgia

Adam Rittenberg

Playoff field: Alabama, Clemson, Georgia, Memphis, Miami, Ohio State, Ole Miss, Oregon, Notre Dame, Penn State, Texas, Utah

Semifinalists: Ohio State, Georgia, Texas, Notre Dame

Finalists: Ohio State, Texas

Champion: Ohio State

Mark Schlabach

Playoff field: Ohio State, Georgia, Miami, Utah, Oregon, Texas, Penn State, Alabama, Notre Dame, Clemson, Ole Miss, Memphis

Semifinalists: Ohio State, Georgia, Oregon, Texas

Finalists: Ohio State, Georgia

Champion: Georgia

Jake Trotter

Playoff field: Georgia, Texas, Alabama, Ole Miss, Ohio State, Oregon, Penn State, Oklahoma State, Kansas State, Miami, Notre Dame, Boise State

Semifinalists: Ohio State, Georgia, Oregon, Texas

Finalists: Ohio State, Georgia

Champion: Ohio State

Paolo Uggetti

Playoff field: Georgia, Ohio State, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Notre Dame, Alabama, Kansas, Penn State, Clemson, Miami, Boise State

Semifinalists: Ohio State, Georgia, Oregon, Notre Dame

Finalists: Georgia, Oregon

Champion: Georgia

Dave Wilson

Playoff field: Ohio State, Georgia, Oregon, Texas, Notre Dame, Ole Miss, Oklahoma State, Penn State, Alabama, Michigan, Clemson, Boise State

Semifinalists: Georgia, Ohio State, Oregon, Oklahoma State

Finalists: Georgia, Ohio State

Champion: Georgia