Open Extended Reactions

This is what the 12-team College Football Playoff is all about. Inclusion. Interest. A field so deep you need waders.

From Arizona to Auburn and Utah to UTSA, get ready for a postseason that opens the door to historic possibilities.

Of course, there will be the familiar faces, as the SEC and Big Ten have combined to win eight of the first 10 playoff titles, and that trend is expected to continue. According to ESPN's Football Power Index, 12 of the top 15 teams are from those two leagues. The Allstate Playoff Predictor gives the SEC a 53% chance to win the national title and the Big Ten a 32% chance.

They're in good company, though.

There are 30 teams -- 30 teams! -- with at least a 10% chance to make the CFP this year, according to ESPN Analytics. Below you'll find those 30 teams ranked in order of their percentage chance to make the playoff. You'll also find their percentage chance to win the national title according to ESPN Analytics.

The CFP selection committee comprises 13 humans, though, who don't always agree with the computers.

So how will they view these contenders? You'll find that below, too.

FPI's chance to make playoff: 79.1% | Win national title: 21%

2023 record: 13-1

ESPN BET odds to win the national title: +325

CFP ranking history: 48 appearances, highest at No. 1 (15 times)

Dinich's take: Even with a plethora of NFL talent gone, this team is again going to be loaded. It starts offensively with the return of quarterback Carson Beck and his coordinator, Mike Bobo. They should have one of the best offensive lines in the country to work with. Defensively, Georgia has depth at linebacker and a star in Mykel Williams, and safety Malaki Starks is one of the best in the country. With such a grueling schedule, it's probably unrealistic to think Georgia is going to go undefeated, but it doesn't have to. It just has to win the SEC, making it a lock for a first-round bye. Georgia is good enough to do that.