Miami Hurricanes defensive end Rueben Bain Jr. will miss Saturday's game against Florida A&M with what coach Mario Cristobal described as a soft-tissue injury.

Bain was hurt on the opening drive in a 41-17 win over the Florida Gators and missed the rest of the game. Cristobal said during his Monday news conference that "it's going to be a couple of weeks" when asked about Bain's status.

"I'll know more as these tests go on," Cristobal said.

Bain, the ACC Defensive Rookie of the Year, had 12.5 tackles for loss and 7.5 sacks as a true freshman last season.